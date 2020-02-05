Kayla Itsines Flaunts Sculpted Figure Alongside Inspirational Message To Her Instagram Followers

Kayla Itsines took to social media site Instagram on Wednesday to show off the incredible progress she’s made in her fitness journey while encouraging her 12.1 million followers to reflect on their own progress.

In the snap, the fitness trainer poses for a selfie in a large, open exercise studio. She kneels with one leg propped up on the toe of her foot and her body turned towards the side. The Australian native wears a pair of super-short orange gym shorts that barely contain her backside and show off her long, sculpted legs. She also dons a black sports bra top with a criss-crossing design across her back that doesn’t hide her muscles.

The fitness buff completed the look with a pair of white sneakers and her long, straight dark tresses slicked back into a high ponytail. She smiles at her phone as she snaps the photo over one shoulder, showing off her bright-white teeth. Kayla adds a touch of black mascara and eye shadow to make her eyes pop.

In the caption of the selfie, Kayla leaves a long, inspirational message for her followers. She starts by asking them to reflect on everything they have achieved so far if they’ve been partaking in her Sweat Challenge.

Kayla goes on to reveal that after she gave birth to her daughter, all she wanted was someone to check in with her and ask her how she felt. She then encourages her followers to write down how they feel so they can track the emotional and mental changes that occur throughout the challenge. The fitness trainer adds that it was crazy re-reading entries in her own journal because she no longer feels any of those things.

Following the caption, Kayla directs her fans to her Sweat Challenge page on the Kayla Itsines website. The co-creator of the Bikini Body Guides (BBG) hosts her exercise programs on the SWEAT app, which subscribers can download to join the BBG community and access her tried-and-true workouts.

The trainer’s millions of Instagram followers left her dozens of comments on the post, responding to her questions in the caption and telling her how much of an inspiration she is.

“This week I am feeling proud,” one Instagram user commented.

“Loving the challenge! In fact loving BBG it’s getting addictive,” another social media user expressed.

In addition to posting photos and inspirational messages, Kayla also often takes to the photo-sharing platform to share clips of her workouts with her followers, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.