Bombshell Olivia Mathers Leaves Very Little To The Imagination On The Beach In A Black String Bikini

Olivia Mathers gave her 570,000 Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared an eye-popping new set of photos that brought some serious heat to her feed.

The sizzling post was uploaded on Wednesday and was an immediate hit with the bombshell’s thousands of fans. It included a total of three snaps of the 23-year-old standing underneath a large tree on the beach, which provided her some relief from the golden sun.

Olivia has been tantalizing her fans with her incredible swimwear looks lately, and her most recent upload was no different. The blond beauty looked smoking hot in a sexy string bikini from TJ Swim that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The Aussie stunner slayed in the skimpy black two-piece that popped against her deep, all-over tan. The swimwear set included a halter-style top with a thin strap that wrapped around her neck, while another tied tight around her rib cage to highlight her slender frame. The piece boasted minuscule, triangle-shaped cups that teased just a hint of underboob, while its deep neckline left plenty of cleavage well on display.

Olivia also sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque as the top half of her look, if not more. The daringly high-cut number showcased the model’s toned legs, and also gave her fans a good look at her killer curves. Meanwhile, its string waistband tied in dainty bows high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and chiseled abs.

To accessorize her barely-there ensemble, the social media sensation added a set of delicate bracelets, as well as a pair of gold hoop earrings. Her blond tresses were worn down and fell messily around her face as she struck her poses for the camera, and she wore a minimal makeup look that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the social media sensation’s triple Instagram update with love. It earned more than 10,500 likes after just two hours of going live to the platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Olivia’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Looking hot,” one person wrote.

Another said that Olivia was “perfect.”

“You look stunning in that bikini,” commented a third.

“Are you standing on a bbq because you’re sizzling,” quipped a fourth.

Olivia has been far from shy about showing off her incredible bikini body on Instagram. Just yesterday, the babe dazzled her fans again by rocking an itty-bitty lilac bikini that did way more showing than covering up. That look also proved popular, earning more than 26,000 likes.