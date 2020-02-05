Chantel Jeffries Sizzles In A Pink Bikini While Enjoying A Frozen Treat On The Beach

Chantel was in Miami.

Chantel Jeffries cooled off on the beach by snacking on a frozen treat.

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old DJ and YouTube star took to Instagram to share a set of photos that were taken during a trip to Miami. According to the Sun-Sentinel, Chantel was in the Florida city for a pre-Super Bowl performance with DJ Khaled at the Story nightclub. While she was in the Sunshine State, Chantel took advantage of the warm and sunny weather by slipping on a bikini and doing a little sunbathing.

In the seaside snapshots that Chantel shared with her 4.6 million followers, she was pictured rocking a coral pink bikini that had a slight metallic sheen to it. Her top featured underwire, thin shoulder straps, and a low scoop neck that put her perky cleavage on full display. Her bottoms had a cheeky cut with wide side straps that sat up high on her hips.

In her first photo, Chantel was pictured eating a creamy white ice cream bar. She was strolling on the beach as she held the sweet treat up to her mouth by its popsicle stick. She was flaunting her flat abs and glowing skin, which was glistening with droplets of water. Chantel’s hair was also soaking wet.

In her second snapshot, Chantel was pictured perched on the edge of a lounger. Her thick, curly waves were dry, and she was wearing a pair of square wraparound sunglasses. Actress Karrueche Tran was sitting on the lounger behind her. She was rocking a black strapless bikini.

In her third photo, Chantel was standing in thigh deep water. She was lifting her arms up to grasp her wet hair as she laughed. This pose showed off the elegant curve of her back and the compass tattoo on her rib cage. The fourth image was a snapshot of Chantel and Karrueche from behind. Both women were showing off their peachy derrieres, but Karrueche’s thong back left less to the imagination than Chantel’s cheeky bottoms.

In Chantel’s final photo, she was pictured strolling on the beach with a carved coconut container in her hand.

In the caption of her post, the musician revealed that her bikini was from the popular online retailer, Revolve. She also responded to one fan’s comment about her coconut container by writing that it came from the Setai luxury hotel in Miami Beach.

As of this writing, Chantel’s beach photos have garnered over 500,000 likes.

“Finest female on the planet. Simple,” read one response to her post.

“You’re the embodiment of god,” another admirer gushed.

“Imagine having a body like Chantel,” a third fan wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chantel also showed off her incredible bikini body during a trip to Tulum, Mexico with a group that included her fellow DJ, Diplo.