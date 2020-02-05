Charli XCX Sizzles In A String Bikini At The Beach

The singer wowed in a revealing heart-print black bikini.

Charli XCX sizzled in a string bikini in hot new candid shots posted online this week. The gorgeous 27-year-old British singer seriously stunned as she flashed some skin in her fun and skimpy two-piece while she enjoyed a very sunny day at the beach on February 4 during a trip Down Under to Sydney, Australia.

The new photos can be seen via The Daily Mail and show the talented singer as she made her way out of the ocean water and across the sand.

Charli XCX showed some skin in her stylish two-piece, which was made up of a black triangle top with a print made up of several tiny pink hearts. The plunging look perfectly showed off all her obvious hard work at the gym with thin adjustable straps over her shoulders

She paired the top with matching bottom in the same black print with pink hearts. The bottoms were positioned well below her bellybutton and had the same thin strings that this time stretched over her hips and were tied into bows on both of her sides.

The skimpy look put her enviable figure on full display as she flashed her toned middle and long legs.

Charli, whose real name is actually Charlotte Emma Aitchison, had her dark hair scraped back from her face and up in a bun that was placed on the back of her head.

She ensured her eyes were shielded from the intense Australian sun with a pair of pretty unique and stylish sunglasses. Her cool shades were an oval shape with a thick marble frame while she also accessorized with small gold hoop earrings in both ears.

As well as doing a little paddling ankle deep in the ocean water, Charli was also spotted sitting down on the sand with a friend as they looked out towards the sea together.

The beauty later opted to cover-up a little more. The stunning paparazzi photos showed the star as she pulled on an oversized multi-colored patchwork print shirt that covered her bikini body.

Charli appeared to mix both business and pleasure during her time Down Under. She’s currently in Australia to perform for fans as part of the country’s popular Laneway Festival.

This isn’t the first time the British beauty has proudly showed off her fun swimwear to the world, though.

As The Inquisitr reported back in November, the stunner previously took to Instagram to show off her enviable curves in a unique cut-out swimsuit that showed off plenty of skin.

The “Break The Rules” singer snapped a sexy selfie in her hotel bathroom during a trip to Copenhagen.