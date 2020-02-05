Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Slim Figure & Embraces Her Inner Rock Star During Cover Of Classic Aerosmith Tune

Kelly Clarkson showed off her slim figure and embraced her inner rock star during a cover of a classic Aerosmith tune for the wildly popular segment “Kellyoke” featured daily on The Kelly Clarkson Show. During the weekday opener, the talk show host performs some of her favorite past and current tunes for her studio audience.

In the clip, Kelly sang a song from the 1998 film Armageddon, “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing.”

The chart-topping tune was part of the soundtrack of the blockbuster feature film, which starred Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler’s daughter, Liv Tyler, along with Bruce Willis, Ben Affleck, Steve Buscemi, Billy Bob Thornton, Will Patton, and Michael Clark Duncan.

Kelly is seen in the 1 minute, 39-second clip standing in front of her studio audience, singing an abbreviated version of the tune. The Diane Warren-penned song was nominated for an Academy Award in 1999 but lost to “When You Believe” from The Prince of Egypt.

The talk show host put her own spin on the song in front of both a string section and her house band. This added an original twist to the original version which is a hair-metal power ballad, featuring heavy guitar riffs and drums.

Kelly performed the song wearing a retro-styled dress which showed off her slim figure.

The fashionable garment featured a satin cream-colored collar with coordinating cuffs, on which were fashioned oversized pearl buttons, adding a unique touch.

The dress’s contrasting print was a pattern of sunflowers, daisies, lilies, and other blooms, in an array of colors including yellow, light blue, dark green and red.

The retro garment was paired with dark stockings and boots.

As for her makeup and hair fashion, the overall flashback style of the look continued with blue eyeshadow atop Kelly’s peepers and used as a liner below her eyes. Filled-in brows and black eyeliner added to the striking look, which was finished with a muted blush and natural-looking lips.

Kelly’s blonde hair was worn long and straight. As a touch, drop earrings in silver with a coordinating blue stone in the center finished off the look.

Fans loved both Kelly’s look and her song choice. They shared their sentiments in the comments section of the post.

“I heard you do this in Baltimore and remember every detail. You are incredible,” remarked one fan.

“I could listen to her sing all day! Doesn’t matter what she sings….she kills it! Randy Jackson was right, she could sing the phone book and it would be awesome!” said a second fan, recalling when Kelly won the first season of American Idol and then-judge Randy made the aforementioned comment.

“Beautiful song, beautiful voice,” said a third viewer.

“Thank you so much for sharing your voice with us!!!” noted a final follower.