Aussie Stunner Tarsha Whitmore Stuns In An Impossibly Tiny Orange Bikini

Tarsha Whitmore is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Wednesday, the Aussie stunner wowed her 764,000 Instagram followers with a steamy new photo that sent temperatures soaring on her feed. The image saw Tarsha relaxing outside on top of a four-poster lounge chair with ornate gold cushions and white curtains while staring down the camera with a sultry gaze — a difficult feat, as she noted in the caption that the sun was incredibly bright. There appeared to be a pool, or even the beach, within a short distance from the 19-year-old as she posed for the snap, as she was dressed in a minuscule bikini from Oh Polly that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique, driving her fans wild.

Tarsha stunned in the impossibly tiny two-piece from the U.K.-based brand that boasted a bold orange color that popped against her deep, all-over tan. The swimwear set included a triangle-style top with thin, PVC straps that showcased her toned arms — but that was just the beginning of the babe’s skin-baring display. It also featured itty-bitty cups and a plunging neckline that left plenty of cleavage well within eyesight. Her followers, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

Tarsha also rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were even skimpier than the top half of her look. The garment covered only what was necessary, and allowed the babe to show off her toned legs and killer curves thanks to its daringly high-cut design. Meanwhile, its thin waistband was pulled high-up on her waist, accentuating her flat midsection and abs.

The bombshell did not appear to have added any accessories to her look, letting her incredible figure take center stage. She wore her light brown tresses down in loose waves that were perfectly parted in the middle and spilled over her shoulder. As for her beauty, the model was done up with a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, dusting of orange blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans wasted no time in showering the social media sensation’s latest Instagram appearance with love. It has racked up almost 8,000 likes after just one hour of going live to the platform, and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for Tarsha’s jaw-dropping display.

“Wow you are so stunning!!” one person wrote.

Another called Tarsha a “goddess.”

“Princess you have a perfect physique, you are so sexy,” commented a third.

“Actual goals,” quipped a fourth.

This is hardly the first time that Tarsha has flaunted her incredible bikini body on Instagram. Another recent addition to her feed saw her lounging out by the pool in a skimpy pink bikini that left very little to the imagination. That look also proved popular with her fans, earning over 28,000 likes.