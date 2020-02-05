Blond Bombshell Abby Dowse Leaves Little To The Imagination In Purple Bikini

With 1.9 million Instagram followers, Abby Dowse is one of the platform’s most well-known bikini models. She has an enviable figure, and she does not have a problem flaunting it on social media. On Wednesday, she took to the photo-sharing app to show off a new bikini — and left little to the imagination while doing so.

Abby’s update was a close-up shot that showed her body from her neck to the top of her thighs. Keeping any distractions to a minimum, she stood against a white wall.

The beauty’s bikini was light purple and appeared to be made of a satin fabric. The top had triangle-shaped cups with strings that tied around her neck. Unsurprisingly, the cups were small and spread far apart, revealing a good deal of Abby’s breasts. The bottoms were just as skimpy, covering up only what was necessary to keep the picture safe for Instagram. The string that wrapped around her hip was pulled high, drawing the eye to her flat abs and slender waist. Also on display were her shapely shoulders and toned upper arms.

Abby wore a thin white coverup loosely around her elbows, adding bit of color and texture to her beach-bound outfit. Her smooth, bronze skin popped against the white fabric as well as the white wall behind her. Around her neck was a necklace adorned with shells and other pendants. She wore a matching shell bracelet on one wrist while donning dainty bracelets on her other arm.

In the post’s caption, the bombshell wrote that the bikini, which was from Oh Polly!, was one of her favorites. It was no doubt a favorite among her fans, who could not help but rave over how fantastic her body looked in it.

“Beautiful outfit and a beautiful tan on a gorgeous body,” one admirer wrote.

“Your body is a work of art Gorgeous Abby,” a second Instagrammer told her.

“Seriously can never get enough. So damn fine,” said a third follower.

“I absolutely love purple one of my favorite colors and you wear it well Abby,” a fourth fan commented.

With a body like Abby’s, it is not hard to look gorgeous in a bikini — or anything else for that matter. Luckily for her fans, she likes to model an array of sexy outfits that showcase her curves. Last month, she gave her admirers a peek of her bare booty in a sexy, tie-dye mini dress that had thigh-high slits.