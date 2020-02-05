Julia Roberts, 52, Stuns In A Navy Bikini In Mexico

The actress wowed in a two-piece while on vacation.

Julia Roberts looked every inch the movie star as she rocked a bikini in a set of sizzling new photos shared online this week. The stunning beauty once again proved that age is most definitely just a number as she slipped into a dark navy two-piece while enjoying a sunny trip to tropical Puerto Vallarta in Mexico, with her family and friends.

In the snaps, which can be seen exclusively via The Daily Mail, the gorgeous Pretty Woman actress looked happy and healthy as she soaked up the sunshine with her nearest and dearest.

Julia flashed her world-famous smile as the paparazzi snapped away. She was spotted standing up in her dark two-piece as well as getting her tan on as she sat on a sunlounger that was covered by a white towel.

The star also showed off all of her obvious hard work in the gym as she flashed a little skin in her swimwear while south of the border.

Julia stunned in the navy bikini look, which was made up of a plunging top with straps that tied around the back of her neck for a halterneck look.

She paired that with full briefs in the same color, which sat just below her hips and perfectly showed off her long legs and her very slim middle.

The bikini look also gave the world a look the beauty’s rarely seen tattoo, which is inked onto the small of her back. Per The Daily Mail, the actress doesn’t usually put her pretty large tattoo on display, but has previously shared that she has her children’s names and her husband’s initials etched onto her.

Julia appeared to have already enjoyed a dip in the pool to cool off. Her long hair flowed down to her shoulders and appeared to be wet and slicked back away from her face.

She also kept her eyes shielded from the sun with a pair of reflective aviator shades on her eyes that made the actress look extra glamorous while south of the border.

The star was spotted having a great time in the sunshine as she spent some quality time with her husband of 18 years, Danny Moder. The couple appeared to be joined by friends as well as their three children, 15-year-old twins Phinneus and Hazel and 12-year-old Henry.

The latest candid snaps of the beauty come after she wowed paparazzi last year when she stepped out showing off her natural beauty In a summery ensemble.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Julia went completely makeup free during her candid outing as she did a Starbucks run in Malibu, California.