Jessica Simpson Reveals She Turned Down Role In ‘The Notebook’ Over Sex Scene With Former Crush Ryan Gosling

The 'Open Book' author says she watched the romantic movie on the same day her split from Nick Lachey was announced.

Jessica Simpson says she turned down a starring role in The Notebook due to her concerns over a sex scene in the film. In her memoir, Open Book, the singer and fashion designer said producers of the 2004 romance drama “wouldn’t budge” on the intimate scene, so she gave a hard pass to the role of Allie Hamilton that ultimately went to Rachel McAdams.

While the Nick Cassavetes-directed film turned out to be a box office hit, Jessica saw The Notebook for the first time while on an airline flight just after she announced her divorce from Nick Lachey, according to an Open Book excerpt posted by Entertainment Tonight. The singer wrote that she was “loudly sobbing in first class” when it was announced that the in-flight movie was The Notebook.

“I knew exactly what the movie was about because I had read the script but turned it down because they wouldn’t budge on taking out the sex scene,” Jessica wrote. “And it would have been with Ryan Gosling, of all people.”

In her book, Jessica revealed that Gosling, whom she met at age 12 during an audition for the Disney Channel’s The Mickey Mouse Club, was her first “hard crush.”

“I was in love,” she wrote of Gosling in Open Book.”Before anybody knew how hot Ryan Gosling was going to become, I had a vision.”

After her divorce from Lachey, Jessica found out that back when they were 12-years-old on the Disney set, Gosling had a bet with fellow Mickey Mouse Club star Justin Timberlake on who would kiss her first. During a recent interview with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, Jessica admitted that she wouldn’t have minded if Gosling had won that particular wager.

“Ryan was the one that when I was 12, I was like, this guy is so cool,” Jessica told the ABC late-night host. Jessica was impressed that Gosling was from Canada and she thought “there’s something so cute about him.”

While she never scored a kiss from Gosling either onscreen or off, Simpson wrote that The Notebook wasn’t the only film she turned down due to intimate scenes. Following her divorce from Lachey, her subsequent boyfriend, NFL quarterback Tomy Romo, put “parameters” on their relationship regarding Jessica’s burgeoning acting career.

“He didn’t want me to do any movies that required an on-camera kiss, which basically ruled out any romantic comedy, the type of movie for which I was most likely to be cast,” Jessica wrote.

Jessica blamed Romo’s resistance to her doing romantic scenes on how he would be perceived for “allowing” his girlfriend to make out with another guy on camera.

In Open Book, Jessica admitted to having an “emotional affair” with her co-star Johnny Knoxville on the set of the 2005 film The Dukes of Hazzard while still married to Lachey. She admitted that while she can’t make excuses for that, she knows she would have never done such a thing to Romo.