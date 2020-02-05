Instagram Sensation Genesis Lopez Goes Braless In Skintight Top & Leggings

Fans who follow Genesis Lopez on Instagram know that the stunning half-Japanese, half-Brazilian model often flaunts her cleavage on the platform. The latest photo on her page shows the 25-year-old model wowing her 4.8 million followers with more of the same — this time in a sultry selfie that flaunted her toned physique and ample assets.

Genesis rocked a black and gray ensemble. She went braless in the shot, as she sported a black tank top. The top had a basic crew neckline, with some white prints in the front. She paired the top with a pair of gray leggings and white sneakers. The pants just sat below her belly button, accentuating her taut stomach and slender waist.

In the photo, the Miami bombshell was seen grabbing the bottom of her top with her right hand, pulling it up so she could show off her rock-hard abs. This left her ample cleavage and her underboobs on full display. She glanced at her phone’s screen as she took the selfie. A peek at the full-body mirror in the background shows her curvy behind.

Genesis wore her long, dark hair in a high bun. She wore her apple watch and wireless headphones as her accessories. It looks like Genesis had minimal makeup on that consisted of defined brows, thick, voluminous mascara, and lip balm.

In the caption, the model mentioned that she just finished her workout for the day and that she is going to Las Vegas in a couple of days. She asked her followers for recommendations on where to go.

The latest Instagram share was a huge hit with the model’s millions of followers. The update gained more than 46,600 likes and over 440 comments in the first 10 hours of being live on the social media platform. Many of her admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her killer body. While other fans were short on words and chimed in using a combination of emoji instead. Some followers answered Genesis’s caption and mentioned some of the best places in Vegas in terms of food and attractions.

“Literally just showed my bf this and said this is how I wanna look after three months of really working out,” one follower commented, adding a laughing emoji at end of the comment.

“Check out Sushi Samba At the Palazzo. Food is amazing!!!” one fan suggested.

“Beautiful no matter what,” a third social media user chimed in.

“You can play chess in those abs,” a fourth Instagrammer added.