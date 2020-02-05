WWE News: Rusev Debunks Rumors About Injury Or Suspension But Contract Status Remains Unknown

Given that he’s missed the last two episodes of Monday Night Raw after once again being on the losing end of his feud against Bobby Lashley and Lana, Rusev has been the subject of a lot of speculation among WWE fans in recent days. And while he recently took to social media to debunk some of the rumors that have recently swirled around him, it is still unclear whether he plans to re-sign with the promotion — assuming his contract is indeed about to expire.

As observed by WrestlingNews.co, this week’s episode of Raw seemed to further the belief that WWE has ended the polarizing Lana/Lashley vs. Rusev/Liv Morgan rivalry. On Monday, Morgan seemingly kicked off a feud against the returning Ruby Riott, while Lashley took part in a Triple Threat match to determine WWE Champion Brock Lesnar’s opponent at this month’s Super ShowDown pay-per-view. Rusev, meanwhile, was absent from the red brand’s programming for a second straight week.

As it seems, the “Bulgarian Brute” isn’t suffering from any injuries, as some fans had previously guessed. Responding to a Twitter fan who said that Lashley’s inclusion in the aforementioned No. 1 contender match and Riott’s attack on Morgan after her match with Lana is a sign that Rusev may be hurt, the 34-year-old grappler fired back with a short-and-sweet denial, telling the fan that he is, in fact, healthy.

#tbt before he was big e he was big e Langston and i was Alexander with a singlet pic.twitter.com/yhgDlqYSiP — Miro (@RusevBUL) January 30, 2020

Amid rumors suggesting that multiple Raw superstars might have to serve suspensions for violating WWE’s Wellness Policy, Rusev also found his name included among the suspected violators due to his recent absences from television. After a fan suggested that it was a “bold move” on Rusev’s part to get suspended so that WWE has a reason to get rid of him, the Bulgarian wrestler posted what seemed to be a sarcastic reply and another denial of the recent rumors.

“You are a great role model,” read the former United States Champion’s tweet, as quoted by Ringside News.

In yet another wild rumor circulating about Rusev, it was previously alleged that he and Lana, following their on-air split, decided to end their relationship in real life. According to WrestlingNews.co, the couple’s recent Instagram activity clearly shows that they’re still together, with one of the company’s sources describing the pair as “happily married.”

With those three rumors seemingly debunked, Rusev’s contract status — as well as his interest in signing a new deal with WWE — are both unknown. As of November, Lana signed a new five-year contract with the company, while her husband was reportedly in the middle of negotiating a new one. There have been few new updates since then, although Rusev had briefly changed his Twitter biography to reflect his supposed status as a “soon to be free agent.”