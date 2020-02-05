Fitness Model Michie Peachie Rocks A Striped Bikini For Resistance Band Workout On The Beach

Fitness model Michie Peachie gave her fans a treat on Tuesday when she uploaded videos of herself doing a resistance band workout in a bikini. The skimpy two-piece swimsuit was made from red-and-white striped fabric and was great for showing off Michie’s chiseled frame as she completed the workout.

The brunette beauty targeted her legs during the routine. With the extra-long resistance band tied around a coconut tree, she kicked things off with side lunges into diagonal kneed raises. In the caption, she recommended doing each rep of this exercise with “power” and pushing off the feet.

She followed that exercise with single-leg kneeling thrusts. Michie extended one leg in front of her for this move and placed her weight on the kneeling leg before thrusting her hips and torso forward.

The third video saw her knock out a set of kickbacks as she held on to the trunk of the coconut tree for balance. Her caption advised keeping the active leg and back straight. She also suggested double wrapping the band around the ankle to avoid injury during the exercise.

In the fourth video, she demonstrated the side lunges she did in the first clip but this time she left out the knee raises. This was the option for beginners, according to her caption, but people at intermediate/advanced fitness levels can use it as a warmup, she wrote.

As of this writing, the post has been liked over 15,000 times and more than 200 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments, fans showered Michie with praise for her enviable fit physique.

“How did you go on your honeymoon and come back even more toned?!” one commenter said. “You are absolutely my favorite and my inspiration!!”

“Yowza!!!” another commenter exclaimed. “You make that bikini look absolutely incredible!!!!”

Others were more focused on complimenting the workout demo the 27-year-old fitness model shared.

” I get the best workout routines from you…. much respect and admiration,” a third fan wrote.

“Michie, you are the best,” a fourth commented. “I’d like to meet you one day and have the possibility to do training with you, live of course.”

This isn’t the first time that Michie has shared a video of herself working out on a beach. In a clip she uploaded late last month, she rocked a neon pink sports bra and booty shorts as she knocked out a circuit that included walking lunges into jump squats and followed by a crouched lateral walk.

The video proved popular with her fans. It has been viewed over 120,000 times since its upload. More than 150 Instagram users have commented on it.