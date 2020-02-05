‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Reveals The Results Of Her Breast Enhancement Surgery

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick revealed the results of her breast enhancement surgery on Tuesday afternoon, reports Hollywood Life. The reality star posed for a selfie that flaunted her new busty assets.

“My boobies are my fave part of my body now thanks to @tutelaps,” gushed Angelina, tagging her surgeon Doctor John Paul Tutela.

The remainder of her caption detailed what her experience was like pre and post-surgery. She highly recommended Dr. Tutela’s services and said he “makes you feel like family.”

She wrote that he even let her request her favorite music before being she was put under anesthesia. According to Angelina’s rave review, Tutela is one of the best surgeons in the business, and she recommended that anyone interested in going under the knife should book an appointment with him.

For the selfie, Angelina wore a lacy bra that showed off her tremendous cleavage and new curves. It appeared that she got the surgery a while ago as there was no visible scarring or swelling. However, according to her geotag, she was at the Barnabas Health Ambulatory Care Center, and she may have been seeing her doctor for a post-op checkup.

The Jersey Shore star looked fierce and confident in her new pic. She rocked heavily lined eyes, mascara, and a light shade of lipstick on her face. It looked like her long dark hair was tied back into a bun to keep any stray tendrils out of her face.

Within ten hours of going live, Angelina’s post racked up over 15,000 likes. Her 991,000 fans were quick to flood her comments section and praise the brunette for being brave enough to share her experience and open up about getting a boob job.

Several people took her recommendation seriously and even said they would consider using Dr. Tutela’s services in the future. A few daring admirers asked how much the surgery had cost her.

“Your honestly really cool, ‘Jersey shore’ lowkey got better when you came back,” wrote one fan.

“If I get mine done I’ll go to him. Yours look great. I hate when they look hard and fake. Yours look real,” said another user.

One person cheekily asked Angelina about her rumored nose jobs.

“[N]ever had a nose job. I want one actually ask @tutelaps lol we spoke about it today. If I want to do it I will but thanks hater,” she sharply retorted, adding a laughing tears emoji to her comment.