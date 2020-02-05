Sergeant Townsend Williams Surprises Wife And Kids At President Trump’s State Of The Union Address

President Trump’s final State of the Union Address at Capitol Hill on Tuesday evening was witness to several unexpected moments. Minutes after an emotional Rush Limbaugh, who recently announced he had advanced lung cancer, was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Trump delivered another surprise in the form of an unexpected military family reunion.

According to ABC 7, towards the end of his address, Trump talked about the effects and burden that war places on the country’s military families. He then called upon Amy Williams, a North Carolina mom to thank her for the sacrifices she had made as a military wife. Amy was accompanied by her two children.

President Trump thanked Amy — who works full time and volunteers to help other military families — for her services. He then went on to describe how Amy’s two children 6-year-old Elliana and 3-year-old Rowan have not seen their father Sergeant First Class Townsend Williams, for seven over months. Sergeant Townsend Williams, President Trump said, was on his fourth deployment to Afghanistan.

“For the past 7 months, she has done it all while her husband, Sergeant First Class Townsend Williams, is in Afghanistan on his fourth deployment to the Middle East. Amy’s kids have not seen their father’s face in many months. Amy, your family’s sacrifice makes it possible for all of our families to live in safety and peace — we thank you.”

As the family stood up on the gallery to acknowledge the president’s note of thanks, he caught them off-guard by pulling an unexpected surprise.

What Amy and her kids weren’t aware of was the fact that authorities had planned an early return from deployment for Sergeant Williams and that he was at the Capitol Hill during the address. As Williams entered the chamber, the family still unaware, President Trump revealed a special surprise to them.

“Amy, there is one more thing. Tonight we have a very special surprise. I am thrilled to inform you that your husband is back from deployment. He is here with us tonight, and we couldn’t keep him waiting any longer.”

The family hugged as they received a standing ovation from almost everyone present in the chamber with chants of “USA” breaking out.

The incident became a hot topic of debate on social media with some praising Trump and calling his speech among the most unifying ever while adding that his 2020 address will go down in history.

Others criticized President Trump and termed it a “cynical and staged” moment.

Among the people present at the 2020 State of the Union was the opposition leader of Venezuela Juan Guaido, who President Trump announced as the “true and legitimate president of Venezuela.”