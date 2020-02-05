Cosplay Model Erica Fett Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Red Lingerie

The cosplayer sizzled in her latest Instagram update.

On Tuesday, cosplay model Erica Fett delighted fans by uploading yet another tantalizing photo on Instagram.

The picture, taken for the adult magazine Elite Online Mag, shows the stunner striking a seductive pose in a white-walled room with a large clock in the background. The 31-year-old flaunted her fantastic figure in a red sheer lingerie set with lace detailing from the clothing brand, Agent Provocateur. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the plunging bra. The revealing ensemble also put her toned midsection and sculpted hips on full display. Erica kept the sultry look relatively simple and only accessorized with her signature hoop nose ring.

The brunette bombshell wore her long locks in a slightly tousled style, giving her even more sex appeal. She opted to wear a full face of makeup, a glamorous application that included peach blush, warm-toned eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, and matte nude lipstick.

For the photo, the tattooed beauty stood with her shoulders back and placed her hands on the sides of her face, causing her bra straps to slide down her shoulders. She gazed into the camera, with her mouth slightly open.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked fans to let her know what time period would they most like to visit. She then made reference to the 1994 science fiction film, Stargate. Erica also advertised for her personal website, where she uploads racy content that does not adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.

Fans flocked to the comments section to fulfill Erica’s request.

“Medieval times. Not only would I have the knowledge of modern medicine, but cmon [sic], swords, dragons, unicorns! I’d finally learn if they existed,” wrote one commenter.

“I’d like to see Ancient Rome in its peak. I’ve seen the ruins, so I want to see it as it was,” added another Instagram user.

Many of Erica’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Wow so gorgeous and wonderful picture @erica.fett,” gushed a fan, adding a string of heart, heart-eye, kissing face, and rose emoji to the comment.

“Super cute picture,” chimed in a different devotee.

Erica graciously replied to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 26,000 likes.

The model is not exactly shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on Instagram. As fans are aware, she has a tendency to upload photos of herself wearing rather risque outfits.