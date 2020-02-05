‘Stranger Things’ Rumor: Season 4 May Be Split Into Two Parts

Potentially, viewers could get one massive season of 'Stranger Things' split up into two parts.

According to We Got This Covered, Netflix is planning to split the fourth season of its hit sci-fi series, Stranger Things, into two parts. However, the network is yet to release an official statement regarding this.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Season 4 of Stranger Things has been confirmed by Netflix. However, details regarding the new season are currently scant. As NME points out, filming is expected to get underway early in 2020, as confirmed by two stars of the series, Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven). This means that scripts are already sorted and the actors involved will likely know what happens regarding the upcoming season.

Already, rumors have been rife that Season 4 of Stranger Things will be the show’s last. Netflix has yet to deny or confirm this information. And, if the latest rumor is correct, it would seem that a definite answer might not occur.

If this rumor is true, Season 4 will be split into two parts, much in the way AMC does with it’s hit zombie apocalypse series, The Walking Dead. The final season of Stranger Things will then air over a split season. While both parts will, technically, be called Season 4, it is believed that the second half may also be referred to as Season 5 — just to make matters more confusing.

Netflix

The reason for this split might come down to the fact that both parts will still be following the same storyline presented in the first half, indicating that the final story arc could be quite involved and that more episodes have been required in order to satisfactorily tie everything up.

However, there might be another reason. The potential is there that this is a money-making ploy from Netflix in an attempt to keep people signed up for longer in order to watch both parts of the final season of Stranger Things.

We Got This Covered regularly covers rumors sourced from undisclosed inside information. While this may just be a rumor regarding a split final season, the outlet has been correct regarding several claims previously so it can not be discredited at this point in time. Some of these correct statements include the fact that Han will return in Fast & Furious 9 and that Transformers is getting a reboot. Still, there has been no official word yet from Netflix regarding the potential split and viewers will just have to stay tuned regarding this news.

Seasons 1 to 3 of Stranger Things is currently streaming on Netflix.