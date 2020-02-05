UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Rocks Semi-Sheer Pink Top And Nothing Else For Valentine’s Day

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste got her 3.2 million Instagram followers in the Valentine’s Day spirit by sharing a smoking hot snap in which she rocked a semi-sheer pink ensemble. The scandalous shot had a distinctly Valentine’s twist, and she even mentioned in the caption of the post that it was “love month.”

The ensemble that Arianny rocked was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and the brunette bombshell made sure to tag the retailer in both the picture itself and in the caption. She rocked an off-the-shoulder top that was feminine and flirty. The top was crafted from a semi-sheer material that showcased the tantalizing outline of her curves, and featured ruffled details along the top, sleeves and hem. The top also had a low-cut neckline that was held together with a string tie in the front, adding a seductive element to the look. The semi-sheer fabric featured a delicate heart print that continued the romantic feel of the piece.

Arianny posed on a bed covered in blue sheets, with several framed pieces of art and an upholstered headboard visible behind her. She appeared to be rocking no pants or bottoms at all, and simply held a heart-shaped decoration covered in pink and silver embellishments. She added a silver and gold bangle to complete the look, and posed with her legs crossed, staring right at the camera. The bombshell’s long brunette locks tumbled down her shoulder in tousled curls, and she rocked a simple yet seductive beauty look that featured a red lip and subtle smoky eyes.

Arianny’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling post that showcased her hourglass physique, and the picture received over 33,300 likes within just five hours. Many of her eager followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the Valentine’s-themed look, and the post racked up 374 comments in the same short time span.

“God such a goddess and you look amazing so beautiful,” one fan commented.

“You look gorgeous and beautiful,” another fan said.

“Love you my queen,” one follower said, followed by a series of heart emoji.

“How can this woman be so wonderful,” another added.

Arianny has been loving ensembles with a feminine, flirty vibe lately. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the brunette bombshell shared another picture in which she rocked a sexy Fashion Nova outfit. Arianny wore a pair of baby pink silky pajamas that included a pair of tiny shorts and a short-sleeved button-down top that was knotted at the chest to expose a bit more skin.