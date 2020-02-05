Ariel Winter Rocks Skimpy Shorts, Thigh-High Boots And A Cowboy Hat For Birthday Celebration

Modern Family star Ariel Winter delighted her 4.2 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot triple Instagram update that showcased an ensemble she rocked to her 22nd birthday celebration. Ariel went all-out for the occasion in a bold outfit that showed off her curvaceous figure.

Ariel channelled a sexy cowgirl vibe for her celebration, and rocked a pair of cheeky black and yellow printed shorts that barely covered her pert derriere. The bottoms of her butt cheeks were visible under the hem of the scandalously tiny shorts, and she paired the shorts with some over-the-knee thigh-high white boots. The boots had a cowboy feel as well, with embellished details and pointed toes, but the height made them a bit of an untraditional take on the classic footwear.

Ariel added a bold burst of color to her look with her bright pink jacket, which likewise featured embellishments as well as a silver fringe detail. She finished off the ensemble with a white cowboy hat perfectly placed on top of her raven curls. The bombshell posed outside, on a walkway in the midst of trimmed green grass with several trees lining the path. She turned her face towards the sun and cocked her hip in the sizzling shot.

In the second slide in her Instagram update, Ariel showed off a few more details of her look. Upon closer examination, the jacket she wore was embellished with glittering bedazzled stones and had a playful cactus print. She unbuttoned the shirt and wore a sexy black lace bra underneath for a smoking hot look. She kept her makeup neutral yet flawless, rocking bronze hues on her eyes and a heavy dose of highlighter to give her a stunning glow.

In the third and final snap, Ariel shared a short video clip in which she blew out some candles on top of a tiered birthday cake. The glitter in her fringe and around the band of her cowboy hat sparkled and she gave the camera a thumbs up as a grin flashed across her face.

Ariel’s followers couldn’t get enough of the birthday content, and the post received over 109,500 likes within just four hours, including a like from her television big sister Sarah Hyland.

One follower was captivated by a particular part of Ariel’s anatomy, and commented “them buns.”

“Them shorts do justice for booties all around,” another fan added.

“Looks like you had a good time,” one follower commented.

Ariel often selects outfits that show off her hourglass curves. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, the brunette bombshell wore a figure-hugging white dress as she attended an event that Spotify put on in Los Angeles.