‘Vikings’ Season 6: Fans Hope Floki’s Story Is Resolved In The Midseason Finale

Floki has been missing, presumed dead, since the Season 5 finale of 'Vikings.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 6 of History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard) has been absent for all of Season 6 of Vikings. However, that doesn’t mean that everyone has forgotten about him. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, with Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) recently arriving in Iceland in search of his old friend, fans are hoping to see more of this storyline in the midseason finale of Vikings which will air on Wednesday night.

The last that was seen of Floki was in the Season 5 finale when it appeared he was crushed below rocks caused by an avalanche set off by an erupting volcano. While it seemed like certain death, many fans are determined that the characters somehow survived, according to Screen Rant.

Already, there have been hints from Kjetill Flatnose (Adam Copeland) that something is amiss and Ubbe is determined to find out what it is now that he is free to travel. When he arrived in Iceland in last week’s episode of Vikings, he discovered a strange character called Othere (Ray Stevenson). While he initially said that he did not know Floki, he later confessed to Ubbe that he actually did.

Beranrd Walsh / History Channel

As previously mentioned, Floki has not been seen in Season 6. But, Screen Rant reports that there were sightings of Skarsgard on set while filming of the last season of Vikings was underway. It is possible that Skarsgard was merely there to record flashback scenes involving the character. However, this news sees fans anticipating that Floki will make an appearance and that the character is still alive. After all, considering viewers got to see Floki’s potential death, there is no need to film this event again in Season 6 and other flashback scenes do not seem relevant to his storyline as it was followed in great detail in Season 5.

While fans are hopeful to see more of the Iceland storyline in the midseason finale, the synopsis and trailer for Episode 10 do not reveal any further details. Instead, it appears the massive battle between Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig), King Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen), Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky), and Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) will feature predominantly in the midseason finale. That doesn’t mean that Floki’s story won’t be shown, just that viewers will have to wait until Wednesday night in order to find out more.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, February 5, at 10 p.m.