Leah Messer Drops Bombshell After Kailyn Lowry’s Pregnancy Announcement: ‘I Don’t Think I Want Anymore Babies’

With Kailyn Lowry the first Teen Mom 2 star about to have four babies, some fans wonder if any of the other cast members will have more kids. While Chelsea Houska has been open about wanting to have at least one more kid, it turns out that Leah Messer may be stopping at three kids.

On Tuesday, Leah took to her Instagram to post a series of five photos of Addie for her birthday. Leah’s youngest daughter, who she shares with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert, turned 7-years-old on Tuesday. The first photo showed Addie with a Paris-themed birthday cake which was pink, silver, black, and white. The front of the cake had Addie’s name written in pink icing with a number seven, also in pink icing, beneath it. Leah is standing behind her daughter in the photo and both mom and daughter have smiles on their faces.

The other photos were of Addie throughout the years, while the fifth photo was at the same birthday party. However, this photo showed a camera crew indicating that perhaps MTV was there filming for Teen Mom 2.

In the caption, Leah talks about the “joy” and “love” that Addie brings to their family and calls herself “blessed” to be Addie’s mom. However, it wasn’t the sweet caption celebrating her daughter that had fans talking, but rather one of the comments Leah replied to.

Leah thanked her fans for all the support and, in the same comment, acknowledged that she no longer has a baby. One fan commented back and told her she needs to “try for a boy.” That is when Leah dropped a bombshell about her future.

“I don’t think I want anymore babies. Im enjoying the three I have loll,” Leah wrote adding two emojis before writing, “That’s a lot of college tuitions.”

Interestingly, this is similar to what Leah said a few weeks ago when she was asked if she wanted to have more kids. At the time, she explained that she “didn’t know” if she wanted to have more kids. However, she talked about college tuition then admitting that it is something she thinks about now. With three young girls who are getting older, college is something that Leah needs to think about and not wanting to add in thinking about a fourth college tuition is understandable.

For now, Leah seems content raising her 10-year-old twin daughters, Ali and Aleeah, as well as her now 7-year-old daughter Addie.