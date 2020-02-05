‘The Walking Dead’: Official Confirmation That Negan Is Wearing A Whisperers Mask In Latest Promo

Skybound has tweeted about the possibility of Negan wearing a Whisperers mask in the return of 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a new trailer for the Season 10 return of The Walking Dead may have shown Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) wearing a Whisperers’ mask. Now, Skybound has confirmed this, according to FanSided.

In the new clip for the Season 10 return, a Whisperer in a mask is shown briefly. Fans of the hit zombie apocalypse series were quick to point out that the details of the person behind the mask pointed directly to Negan. Not only did what little facial features showing through appear to line up with the character but he was also wearing Negan’s iconic jacket.

Since that clip appeared, there has been little from AMC regarding whether or not this theory was correct. However, Skybound, the company responsible for the comic book series on which The Walking Dead is based, has since tweeted and confirmed it was Negan in the Whisperers mask.

“Negan finally gets his Whisperer mask,” the tweet said.

The Whisperers are an antagonistic group that started showing up in Season 9 of The Walking Dead. Since then, the hostile group has terrorized the communities with their strict adherence to their rules.

Negan finally gets his Whisperer mask in the newest promo for #TheWalkingDead Season 10B: https://t.co/y9pXdjf1ka — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) February 3, 2020

Season 10 saw Negan, who was a prisoner of Alexandria, set free by an as yet unknown person. Escaping into the wilds, he has come across the Whisperers and appears to be ready to assimilate into their society. However, many fans — particularly those of the comic book series — believe that Negan’s involvement with this group may not be all that it seems.

One theory suggests that he is on a secret mission to bring down the Whisperers from within their ranks. This theory sees either Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) or Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) the one who set Negan free and that they have instructed Negan to infiltrate the Whisperers.

Another possibility sees Negan initially wanting to seriously join with the Whisperers. However, after seeing how they live, he decides to bring down the group. With both of these theories, Negan’s objective would be to gain absolution from Alexandria regarding his crimes as the leader of the Saviors.

However, as to how this storyline will unfold remains to be be seen and viewers will have to tune into The Walking Dead when it returns at the end of the month in order to find out more.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on February 23.