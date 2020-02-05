Chris Pratt Is Planning A Big Return To Television With A New Conspiracy Thriller Titled ‘The Terminal List’

Chris Pratt is planning to make his return to television with a new conspiracy thriller series titled The Terminal List, based on the Jack Carr novel of the same name, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The Marvel star hasn’t appeared on a TV show since a 2017 episode of the CBS sitcom Mom starring his ex-wife, Anna Faris. However, the actor did get his start on television with shows like Everwood and Parks and Recreation. After the NBC sitcom ended, Pratt starred in Guardians of the Galaxy, and his focus shifted to his burgeoning film career.

Over the last several years, the actor has gone from blockbuster to blockbuster with multiple Marvel movies under his belt in addition to the popular Jurassic World franchise. Now, the actor is plotting a way back to the small screen where his career began.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he will work with his Magnificent Seven director Antoine Fuqua on The Terminal List.

The series synopsis is as follows: “Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. As he returns home with conflicting memories of the event and questions about culpability, new evidence comes to light when Reece discovers dark forces working against him.”

Both Fuqua and Pratt will serve as executive producers on the series. Joining the duo as an executive producer is David DiGilio. DiGilio will also write the script. His previous credits include shows like CBS All Access’s Strange Angel.

No network is attached to the project yet, but it will be shopped to prestigious cable channels like FX and premium cable networks. Currently, there are no details about what actors might join Pratt in the cast.

Fans of the actor were overjoyed by the news of his potential return to television. Several people jokingly hoped he would portray FBI agent Burt Macklin, the alter-ego of his Parks and Recreation character, Andy Dwyer.

So cool to see this news drop today. THE TERMINAL LIST could not be in better hands with @prattprattpratt at the helm. There is a backstory to this that I will write about as things progress. Thank you for everything, Chris. https://t.co/85ONfGgsBI pic.twitter.com/qUyFr49xwC — Jack Carr (@JackCarrUSA) February 4, 2020

Carr responded to the news about his book receiving a television adaptation with genuine excitement on his Twitter. He shared a photograph of himself with Pratt and stated that there was a “backstory” to the creation of The Terminal List show that he would discuss at a later date.

The Lego Movie actor responded to Carr’s message with a tweet of his own, writing, “Honored brother. Antoine and I will do our best to elevate your brilliant work. THANK YOU for trusting us with the rights to the characters you created.”