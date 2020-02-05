Super Bowl Flasher Identified As Instagram Model Kelly Kay Green

Kelly Kay Green shared her own mugshot to Instagam.

The woman who attempted to streak at the Super Bowl has been identified as an Instagram model named Kelly Kay Green. Green attempted to run across the field just as the game started but did not make it very far before being taken down by guards and later arrested. Green doesn’t regret her actions and even posted her own mugshot to Instagram, according to Unilad.

Numerous guards held Green down and then escorted her out, but she did manage to pull up her dress and flash her underwear before they were able to get her out of the public eye. After her arrest she was brought to Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department and was held under a $1,000 bond. She was slapped with a misdemeanor charge. There’s also the possibility that she’ll be banned from returning to the Hard Rock Stadium.

“Do what you want, when you want, life’s too short to have regrets. Thanks @nfl for having me,” Green captioned an Instagram post that included a video clip of her getting taken down by security.

When asked what made her decide to try to streak and she said simply, “I was just living my best life.”

However, it was later revealed that the stunt was meant to bring attention to an x-rated website called Vitaly Uncensored. It’s run by a YouTuber named Vitaly Zdorovetskiy. He has been known to have models streak in an effort to promote the company. The last model to do so was a woman named Kinsey Wolanski who streaked at the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur last year. She did make it further than Green, darting across the field wearing nothing but a skimpy black bathing suit and sneakers.

She was later arrested but did enjoy a big spike in Instagram followers, gaining over a million after the stunt. Green also gained followers but not nearly as many. She currently sits at 329,000 followers and shares primarily risque photos.

Green’s streak attempt was shut down so quickly that many people didn’t even know it had happened until after the game. As The Inquisitr previously reported, NFL columnist Bob Glauber shared the information on Twitter.

“A woman tried to run onto the field at Super Bowl LIV and was restrained by security. She was handcuffed behind 49ers’ end zone and escorted off the field. As she was leaving, she raised her dress and flashed,” he wrote.