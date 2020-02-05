Donald Trump To Award Rush Limbaugh The Presidential Medal of Freedom

In the wake of conservative radio talk-show host Rush Limbaugh‘s revelation of his advanced lung cancer diagnosis, CNN reports that Donald Trump is planning to award him with the Medal of Freedom in the coming months. The president reportedly made the revelation to network anchors during a private lunch at the White House ahead of the State of the Union address on Tuesday.

According to CNN, the revelation came in conversations considered off the record. However, CNN noted that it was excluded from the meeting this year and thus did not agree to the mandate.

After Limbaugh made the revelation of his diagnosis on Monday, Trump wished him a speedy recovery the same day.

Salon reports that Limbaugh has been an ally of Trump’s for years. After the president was impeached last year, the 69-year-old political commentator took to his defense, which drew praise from the real estate mogul.

“I want to thank Rush Limbaugh for the tremendous support he has given to the MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN Movement and our KEEP AMERICA GREAT Agenda!” Trump tweeted.

Per the White House, the Medal of Freedom is the nation’s “highest civilian honor.” It is awarded to people who have made “exceptional contributions” to United States’ national interests or security, to promoting world peace, or to “cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

The medal has been presented to notable figures including Muhammad Ali, Steven Spielberg, Nancy Reagan, Rosa Parks, Mother Teresa, Angela Merkel, Billy Graham, and Martin Luther King, Jr.

Conservative radio commentator Rush Limbaugh told his listeners on Monday: "I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer." pic.twitter.com/vgkUuxNnL1 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 4, 2020

Limbaugh revealed his lung cancer during a live broadcast of his radio show, The Rush Limbaugh Show. The commentator, who is known to enjoy fine cigars, noted that he would be missing some days of his show to battle the disease.

“So, I have to tell you something today that I wish I didn’t have to tell you. It’s a struggle for me, because I had to inform my staff earlier today. I can’t help but feel that I’m letting everybody down. The upshot is that I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.”

Limbaugh, who has experienced two other major health concerns in his lifetime, said that he is not yet experiencing symptoms of his lung cancer. However, he claims to have believed something was wrong on January 12.

The American Lung Association claims that lung cancer has an 18.6 percent five-year survival rate. Although prognosis reportedly improves with early detection, few people receive a diagnosis during the early stages of the cancer’s progression.