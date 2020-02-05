‘The Witcher’: Netflix Is Developing An Animated Movie That Will Delve Into A New Character’s Story

Titled 'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf,' the animated movie will focus on a character called Vesemir.

For those that are complaining that it is too long a wait between Seasons 1 and 2 of Netflix‘s The Witcher, a potential stepping stone by way of an animated movie may ease the delay. However, this story will not be concentrating on any of the main characters seen in Season 1 of The Witcher. Instead, it will delve into the story of Vesemir, according to Cinema Blend.

Titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, the movie will look at a character called Vesemir, a mentor to Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), and who has not yet appeared in the TV series but is expected to turn up in Season 2. Vesemir did get one brief mention in Season 1 and it has been confirmed by the series showrunner that he would appear in Season 2.

Netflix has provided the following synopsis on the new animated movie, according to Games Radar.

“Long before mentoring Geralt, Vesemir begins his own journey as a witcher after the mysterious Deglan claims him through the Law of Surprise.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Star Wars actor, Mark Hamill, is a fan favorite to fill the role of this character when he appears in Season 2 of the TV series. This choice is also popular with the series showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich.

“Mark has always been of interest to me and interest to the project,” Hissrich has previously told IGN.

As yet, no auditions have been held yet regarding this character. However, Hamill has spoken out on Twitter regarding this role and does appear eager to be approached by Netflix regarding the character.

Netflix

Already, fans are wondering if Hamill, also a voice actor, could also be included in the animated movie for the character.

“Imagine [Mark Hamill] could voice Vesemir in upcoming Witcher animation AND play the same person in Season 2 of your series,” said one fan on Twitter. “Just imagine the hype.”

As yet, no premiere date has been announced by Netflix for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. However, some outlets are predicting that this animated movie may stream on Netflix prior to the Season 2 premiere of The Witcher which is predicted to air sometime in 2021. Considering Vesemir will feature in the upcoming season, it seems wise to include his backstory prior to his reveal in the TV series. However, fans will likely have to wait for an official premiere date from Netflix regarding the new movie.

Season 1 of The Witcher is currently streaming on Netflix and Season 2 is already in development.