Brunette Vixen Niece Waidhofer Sizzles In A Tight Leather Corset, Almost Spills Out Of Top

Brunette model Niece Waidhofer spiced up her Instagram feed on Tuesday night with a sexy snapshot of herself wearing cat ears and a leather corset.

For the pic, Niece sat on her bed while wearing the corset with front clasps. It was so tight, her breasts spilled out of the top, creating plunging cleavage and exposing the curves of her bust and her flawless collarbone.

She accessorized her skimpy outfit with a simple black choker and a headband with lacy cat ears. It looked like the model opted not to wear any panties at all, and the only thing hiding her nether regions from the camera was the bottom of her corset. The gun tattoos on her pelvic region peeked out.

As is customary of most of Niece’s Instagram shares, she applied a full face of makeup. Her eyes were easily her most captivating feature. She crafted a perfect smoky eye look with eyeliner, dark eyeshadow, and mascara. She also perfectly sculpted her eyebrows and filled in her lips with light pink lipstick.

By pulling her hair back into a sleek ponytail and coyly gazing into the camera with her finger crooked by her mouth, Niece looked very flirtatious and playful. Her 1.3 million followers flooded the comments section with compliments and remarked how incredibly hot the bombshell looked in her daring outfit. Within two hours of going live, her post earned almost 40,000 likes and over 500 comments.

“DAMN you’re one SEXY woman,” wrote one awestruck user.

Several fans had a hard time figuring out what the stunner was talking about in her caption, as she used several internet slang words, and some people were unfamiliar.

“I used to know what words meant….. But then I got old apparently,” added a second person.

“I need this bloody corset, where is it from?! Although it would be a f*ckin challenge to look even remotely as good as this,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

Another person joked that it must have been hard for her to breathe in the tight corset.

“How long did you have to hold your breath for this shot?” they asked.

“[T]he corset held it for me but yea I might have died,” joked Niece in response.

