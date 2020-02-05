Chris Brown Posts Instagram Photo Of A Topless Ammika Harris & Their Baby Aeko

Chris Brown shared an image of his baby mama Ammika Harris having a precious moment with their son, Aeko Catori Brown.

Chris and Ammika have been keeping their fans guessing for months about where their relationship currently stands, and the “Run It” singer may have reignited the speculations with his latest Instagram post. The singer posted a photo of his ex and their son on Monday, February 3. In the photo, Ammika and Aeko are staring directly at the camera while they are in front of a white backdrop. Ammika is holding Aeko in her arms as the adorable tot appears to not have any clothes on. Ammika is topless in the photo as she cozies up to her firstborn. The Instagram model is also wearing light blue jeans, which are unzipped in the photo.

While she decided to go topless along with her son for the photo, Ammika turned up the glam for her photoshoot. Her hair is styled in a half-up, half-down hairstyle with wand curls flowing down her back. She also has a stunning makeup look, in which she added gold highlighter on her cheekbones, brown, matted eyeshadow on her eyelids, eyeliner on her upper eyelids and lip gloss on her lips.

Although the most received more than 1 million likes on Instagram, Chris decided to disable comments when he posted the photo of Ammika and Aeko. The “Loyal” singer tends to leave comments out of his posts that concern his children- Aeko and daughter Royalty Brown- as well as Ammika. Chris hasn’t shared why he doesn’t have the comments open, but could most likely be doing so to protect his family from negative comments.

Chris and Ammika have been sharing adorable moments with Aeko since confirming the baby’s birth back in November 2019. Since adding a son to his family, Hollywood Life reports that Chris has calmed down even more. The singer has reportedly been doing everything he can to put the focus on his kids and his career.

“[Chris] dedicates all his free time to his family now. He rarely goes out or parties anymore, and the only time he’s away from [his kids] is if he’s working,” a source shared. “His priorities have completely shifted and he’s matured so much over these past few years since becoming a father.”

The post from Chris of Ammika and Aeko comes after the singer shared on Instagram that he has always loved a certain woman in his life. While he never shared who the woman in his life is, many of his fans speculate that he and Ammika are back together.