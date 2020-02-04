‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Kyle And Lola’s Marriage Implodes

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, February 5 bring a shocking change for Kyle and Lola as he admits his feelings for Summer. Plus, Victor teaches a lesson while Victoria argues with Billy about their children.

Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) discuss their marriage, according to SheKnows Soaps. Lola wants Kyle to explain what he meant about Summer (Hunter King) being in his head, and he doesn’t have much to say. Ultimately, Kyle is honest with Lola, and he admits that Summer is not only in his head but also in his heart, which breaks Lola’s heart into pieces. She’s afraid of ending up like her mother, Celeste (Eva La Rue), but she also has no plans to stay with a man who loves somebody else. Kyle and Lola mutually agree that their marriage is over, and he moves into a hotel room, leaving Lola broken-hearted for Theo (Tyler Johnson) to pick up the pieces.

Elsewhere, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Billy (Jason Thompson) argue. Victor (Eric Braeden) gave Victoria ammunition against Billy, and she is convinced that Billy slept with Amanda (Mishael Morgan). Both Amanda and Billy know that they did not sleep together even though they did begin to rely on each other during their friendship, and Amanda cut things off because she didn’t want to be a homewrecker.

Although neither Billy nor Amanda knows what evidence Victoria has, Billy correctly guesses that Victor is part of it because this sounds just like something Victor would do. Although Billy believes he can still be a good father to his kids, Victoria isn’t interested in Billy, causing them issues, and now she has plans to fight him for custody. Things between these two are headed for a nasty split and some difficult co-parenting before it is all settled.

Finally, Victor teaches a valuable lesson. He is not somebody to cross, and when it’s all said and done, Victor protects his family. Sometimes it isn’t what his children want, but Victor works to make sure that nobody else hurts them. Billy has hurt Victoria over and over throughout the years. It seems like Victoria is finally coming to terms with the abusive nature of things between her and Billy. Victor encourages Victoria to stop allowing people to hurt her, and she’s finally willing to learn that lesson. Victoria will be a force to be reckoned with as she and Billy work together to come to an agreement. Victoria may be as ruthless as Victor.