‘The Witcher’: Henry Cavill Breaks Down The Filming Of The Iconic Bathtub Scene

'The bath was the wrong shape,' Henry Cavill told 'BBC One' regarding the iconic scene in 'The Witcher.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 1 of Netflix‘s The Witcher. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the bathtub scene in Season 1 of The Witcher is a pretty iconic moment. Now, the actor who plays Geralt of Rivia and was involved with the scene speaks out about filming the moment, according to NME.

It was a moment that translated well onto TV; Geralt (Henry Cavill) having a bath while Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) looked on and discussed just how filthy he was and how long it must have been for him between bathing. However, this scene is famous in the gaming world as a feature in the popular game, The Witcher: The Wild Hunt. And, as Henry Cavil also points out, it also featured in the book series when speaking to BBC One.

“I don’t know how many people realized how iconic it was that there was already a visual attached,” Cavill revealed.

“So when I was getting into the bath, I was sitting there thinking ‘I wonder if anyone knows how much this is going to explode, this particular scene.'”

And, the scene did explode once people binged on Netflix’s epic fantasy series. Already, there are countless memes associated with the moment.

Netflix

However, while it may have been something that Cavill wanted to perfect in order to have it translated from the previous mediums and onto the small screen, he did speak out about the logistics of filming it. After all, while everything in books and the games can be manipulated to make everything fit, when it involves a human and a not quite big enough bathtub, things can get messy.

“I was trying to put my feet up, and I couldn’t – the bath was the wrong shape. But I thought that might have been a bit much, as well.”

Of course, Cavill is referring to the game version of the bathtub scene when referencing having to put his feet up. In the game version, Geralt’s feet are seen resting on the edge of the tub and the water is covering considerably less than what is shown in the Netflix series.

Season 1 of The Witcher is currently streaming globally on Netflix. Season 2 has been confirmed by the network but no premiere date has been announced yet. There are also rumors that Netflix is close to confirming a third season of the epic fantasy show.