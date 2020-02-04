Instagram Sensation Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Lacy White Bodysuit

Anna Nystrom’s most recent social media share has her fans blushing. As fans of the blond bombshell know, the model regularly puts on a sexy display for the camera, showing off her gorgeous figure in a number of revealing outfits. In the most recent post that was shared on her page, the model appeared to be in her element in an all-white look.

In the caption of the update, the fitness model tagged herself in Sweden where she appeared front and center, looking off into the distance with a serious look on her face. Nystrom appeared to be in a room in her home, posing on a couch with a window just in front of her. She left little to the imagination in a lacy white bodysuit that dipped low into her chest, showing off ample amounts of cleavage as well as her trim legs and and arms. The bodysuit also featured some mesh on the sides and her taut tummy was on display.

Nystrom looked effortlessly beautiful and wore her long, blond locks down and waved in addition to a flawless application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. The starlet accessorized the hot little number with a gold watch and bracelet on each one of her wrists and painted her nails a bold white color.

The YouTube star kept things simple in the caption of the post, only adding a single cloud emoji and no words. The photo has only been live on her account for a short time but it’s earning Nystrom a ton of attention with over 37,000 likes in addition 500-plus comments — a number that continues to climb. Some Instagrammers took to the photo to let her know that her body looks banging while countless others raved over her beauty. A few more just flooded the comments section with emoji.

“How can anything be beautiful after you?,” one fan asked, adding a red rose and pink heart emoji.

“Wow you are very good looking woman,” a second follower wrote.

“Love the lingerie. Beautiful model,” a third fan raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Nystrom dropped jaws in another sexy outfit, that time one that was workout-inspired. The smokeshow put her fit physique on display, rocking a tight cream-colored top that fit her like a glove and showed off a hint of her bra underneath. Once again, she wore her long locks down and waved and fans also gave that shot their stamp of approval with over 122,000 likes.