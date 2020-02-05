Nicole Kidman Unbuttons Her Top & Flashes Her Chest As She Places A Hand On Her Booty While Lounging On A Bed

Although Nicole Kidman tends to offer a personality that is demure in nature when she is off duty as a performer, the Big Little Lies star often dresses in a provocative way that is anything but modest. In fact, even when she has been completely clothed, the 52-year-old beauty has shown off her enviable body in a variety of ways.

In her most recent Instagram update, Nicole rocked a white-colored getup she had unbuttoned so that her cleavage was revealed. The former model — who is probably used to posing in all kinds of positions pictures during photoshoots — put one hand on her considerable booty that was covered in a tight white skirt featuring a very high slit in the front.

While she sat on top of a bed that was wearing a white sheet, the Oscar-winning actress assumed a difficult position with her knees bent and with one hand down as she balanced herself. Her eye-catching ensemble sported balloon-style sleeves, a brown belt tied at her tiny waist, and pin-tuck pleats on both the top and the bottom parts of the outfit.

Nicole was not wearing any shoes as she languished on the bed, with a mottled beige wall serving the background for her most recent photoshoot. A wooden rack was partially seen in the image which had been taken as the thespian looked down, with her mouth slightly open as she offered a sultry gaze.

Nicole wore her signature red locks pulled away from her face, with most of her luxurious tresses piled on top of her head in a messy hairdo. Her face was full of makeup, including darkened and groomed eyebrows, purple eyeshadow, red lipstick, a bit of blush, and contouring.

Within less than an hour of going live, Nicole’s most recent Instagram update shared with her 6.3 million followers proved popular. The post received nearly 77,000 likes and more than 830 comments.

Many people left emoji — including green hearts, thumbs up hands, fire, flowers, diamonds, pink sparkling hearts, purple hearts, red hearts, and clapping hands — while others wrote about how they were feeling about the star and what she was wearing.

“Beauty!!” declared songwriter Carole Bayer Sager.

“Oh my God! U are perfect. Don’t forget it,” stated a fan, who added a red heart emoji.

“That’s the exact lazy pose I’m in right now! If only my effort could look as good as your lazy,” mused another follower, who added a crying-laughing face and a heart-eye face emoji.

“Not gonna lie, my lazy Wednesday looks ALOT different,” remarked yet another admirer, who added a frowning face emoji.