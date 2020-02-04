‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Mariah Loses Her Livelihood

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, February 4 brings bad news for Mariah. Plus, Victor bans Billy from his property, Phyllis and Nick talk, and Abby and Chance go all the way — twice.

Billy (Jason Thompson) showed up at the Ranch to see the kids, but Victor (Eric Braeden) wouldn’t let him. He warned Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) ex-partner to stay away. Meanwhile, Victoria and Nick (Joshua Morrow) discussed the upcoming gala. Victoria couldn’t muster much excitement, and Nick gave her a pep talk. Billy showed up complaining about Victor, not letting see the kids, so Nick left. Victoria mentioned the black eye, and Billy ended up agreeing to wait until he had healed. Later, Victor gave Victoria some incriminating details about Billy and Amanda (Mishael Morgan), and Victoria called to set up a meeting with Billy to discuss the kids.

Devon (Bryton James) told Elena (Brytni Sarpy) that he had to make some tough business decisions. After the board meeting, Devon met with Mariah (Camryn Grimes) at Society. He ripped off the bandaid and told Mariah that he had to shut down Power Communications, so she no longer has a job. Before that, Mariah got a tour update from Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), and Tessa noticed that something is wrong with Mariah. However, Mariah played it off, and later Lindsay (Kirby Bliss Blanton) offered a listening ear if Mariah ever needed one. On the plane, Tanner (Chase Coleman) asked Tessa how things were going, and Tessa admitted that being apart was tough on Mariah. Then Tanner noted his label wanted to sign her, and Tessa said she’d think about it.

At The Grand Phoenix, Chance (Donny Boaz) asked for a second date, and Abby (Melissa Ordway) suggested they go ice skating right then. When they came back from skating, Abby and Chance made love in his room. She tried to hide the fact that she was in Chance’s room from her employees by pretending to have a dentist appointment, but they all knew. Then, Chance and Abby went for round two.

Phyllis (Michelle Staford) showed up at Crimson Lights, and Sharon (Sharon Case) confronted her about acting too nice. Sharon blurted out that she has breast cancer since she thought Phyllis knew, and Phyllis was shocked. She explained she put together that something was wrong with Sharon, but she never knew the details. Sharon told her old enemy to stop treating her differently, so Phyllis mustered up the strength to say something rude about the coffee. Then Phyllis threatened to find a different coffee shop, and Sharon said she should, but Phyllis joked that Sharon would miss her.

At Nick’s, Phyllis updated him that she knows about Sharon’s breast cancer now. Elsewhere, Sharon wrapped a scarf around her head and teared up after she made a hair appointment.