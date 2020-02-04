Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer React To Kailyn Lowry’s Pregnancy Announcement

On Tuesday, Kailyn Lowry shocked her fans when she announced that she was pregnant with baby number four. Following the shocking announcement, E! News reached out to some of Kailyn’s Teen Mom 2 co-stars for their reactions to the news.

Leah Messer and Kail have been good friends for quite some time, hanging out together aside from filming and even vacationing together. It should come as no surprise that Leah was excited to hear the news and wished her friend the best.

“Honestly, I’m so happy for Kail and her boys! What exciting news. I have a feeling this might be the little girl she has always wanted. However, happy and healthy is all that matters. I can’t wait to meet him or her!”

It is great to hear that Leah is happy for her friend. In fact, she spoke out about the pregnancy rumors three weeks ago. It is unclear if, at the time, she knew her BFF was pregnant, but she did tease that she knew Kailyn “definitely” wanted to have another kid. However, she didn’t confirm whether or not her friend was pregnant.

While Leah was happy for Kailyn, some may wonder what her former co-star Jenelle Evans thinks about Kail’s pregnancy. Although the two were friends at one point, they have feuded over the past few years. Despite not exactly being friends at the moment, Jenelle still expressed her well wishes for her former co-star.

“Congrats. Maybe this time it will be a baby girl. I wish her the best,” Jenelle shared.

Kailyn took to her Instagram on Tuesday to confirm her fourth pregnancy, something that had been speculated about for weeks. She shared a photo of herself sitting in bed with her three sons, Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux. Sitting beside his mom, her youngest son Lux holds an ultrasound strip that has six different photos. With her post, she revealed that she is 16 weeks pregnant, though she did not reveal if she knows the gender of her baby. In the past, Kail has typically waited until the birth to find out the gender, however, she has not yet revealed whether or not she will wait or find out if she will be having a girl or a fourth boy.

While they didn’t speak out directly to E! News, some of the cast of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant wished Kailyn Lowry well on her Instagram post.

“Congrats!!!” Kayla Sessler wrote along with two red heart emojis.

Ashley Jones wrote, “Yay momma!! You are so strong and beautiful, you got this,” along with four red heart emojis.

Kailyn Lowry is set to give birth to her baby in July.