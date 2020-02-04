Saweetie Looks Smoking Hot In Low-Cut Black Bodysuit & Unbuttoned Jeans For Mirror Selfie

For Saweetie’s latest Instagram snap, the “My Type” hitmaker looks smoking hot. As always, the rapper made a statement with her outfit.

Saweetie stunned in a low-cut black bodysuit. The garment displayed her decolletage and showed off a lot of cleavage. The “Icy Grl” hitmaker covered her legs and wore a pair of light blue jeans which she left unbuttoned at the top.

The talented songstress accessorized herself with a silver chain and a thin necklace with a large religious cross pendant attached to it. She also opted for a couple of matching bracelets and a ring. Saweetie applied a bold red lip, black mascara, and wore long acrylic nails.

The “Up Now” entertainer sported her dark long brunette hair down and curly. Her locks appeared a lot longer than usual and fell down past her waist.

For her recent upload, Saweetie took a selfie in the mirror in what appeared to be a bathroom. In front of her was a tap and behind her looked like a see-through shower door. On her left was a colorful artwork on the wall.

Saweetie looked into her phone while taking the selfie and rocked a fierce expression. The pic boasted her beauty and how effortless she makes taking selfies look.

For her caption, she stated that she looked like her mother in the pic and hashtagged it “BabyTrini.”

She tagged the fashion designer, Samaria Leah, letting her fans know who created the jeans. In their Instagram bio, they reveal that they curate vintage denim and handcraft everything in Los Angeles.

In the span of 13 hours, Saweetie’s post racked up more than 495,000 likes and over 2,295 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.7 million followers.

” You look gorgeous as always. I LOVE U soooo much! I’m a HUGE fan of yours, keep being an #ICYGIRLFOREVER,” one user wrote.

“The baddest in the game,” another shared.

“Gorgeous is an understatement,” a third fan remarked.

“The most beautiful and smart girl in the rap game,” a fourth admirer commented, adding multiple love heart emoji.

