Stassi Schroeder Dishes On ‘Sad’ Falling Out With Kristen Doute On ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Confirms Current Status

Stassi Schroeder is offering an update on her relationship with Kristen Doute.

Stassi Schroeder will be seen opening up about her “sad” falling out with Kristen Doute during tonight’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules and ahead of the show’s airing, she opened up about her current status with Doute on E!’s Pop of the Morning.

“I don’t really think it’s a secret that we’re not doing well,” Schroeder explained. “I love her. I’ll always love her. I think we’re both hoping that we get to a point where we understand each other but right now it’s not the best.”

Schroeder and Doute suffered a falling out with one another during filming on the currently airing eighth season of Vanderpump Rules and have been estranged ever since. However, when Schroeder was asked by the E! hosts if a reconciliation was possible, Schroeder gave a firm, “yes,” before explaining that she and Doute would have to understand one another better in order to move forward with a renewed friendship.

Schroeder went on to say she would be watching Vanderpump Rules Season 8 like a fan in hopes of getting a better idea of where Doute was coming from during the time that the two of them were unable to see “eye to eye.”

During tonight’s episode, Schroeder will be seen telling cameras that while she, Katie Maloney, and Doute used to sit around talking about others, it was she and Maloney who were sitting around talking about Doute during their cast trip to Miami for Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s pre-wedding festivities.

“It’s actually, it’s kind of sad,” Schroeder said in a cast confessional.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder isn’t the only member of the “Witches of WeHo” who is open to a reconciliation with Doute. Although Maloney appeared hesitant to give her friendship with Doute another shot when she described their relationship as “toxic” on Twitter last week, Doute addressed the idea of a reconciliation in a series of video clips shared to her Instagram Stories last week.

During the same videos, Doute said that when it comes to the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, fans can expect to see “all the salaciousness that [they] love” as well as “all the crazy sh*t [they] hate.”

“[And] there’s fresh blood,” Doute continued of her new co-stars, including Max Boyens, Brett Caprioni, Dayna Kathan, Danica Down, and Charli Burnett.

Doute then admitted to being a bit “whiny” during the season and told her fans and followers she cried frequently.

“You’re going to watch the whole deal with Carter go down and we’re still broken up,” Doute added.