‘This Is Us’ Teases The Marc Character’s Transgressions As Kate’s Chapter Of The Big Three Trilogy Looms

This Is Us has more twists and turns than a dizzying and treacherous mountain road. The popular program will be preempted by the State of the Union address on Tuesday night, but on February 11, the NBC drama is scheduled to continue to follow Kate Pearson’s chapter of the big three trilogy.

Meanwhile, the teen version of Kate’s character, played by Hannah Zeilehas, has been seeing her boss at the record store — a guy named Marc (Austin Abrams) — whose character has come into question. To dive deeper into this discussion, on February 4, the show’s official Instagram account asked its 1.4 million followers what they believed would “go down” between the two when the show returns to its regularly scheduled spot on the Peacock network.

At a glance and in a still photo showing the young people — Hannah as Kate, and Austin as Mark — looking happy together. He smiles at the camera with his eyes wide open and his hair slicked back like the way James Dean once wore his legendary locks.

In the Instagram snap, Austin rocked a casual outfit consisting of a plaid, button-down shirt over a black t-shirt, and jeans.

Meanwhile, Kate dressed in an ensemble that was a bit more put together. She wore a choker and a long necklace as well as dangling earrings to add some sparkle to her getup, which consisted of a floral print dress paired with a gray cardigan.

Hannah wore a face full of subtle and age-appropriate makeup, including darkened and groomed eyebrows, black eyeliner on both her upper lid and her waterline, black mascara, natural colored lipstick, and blush.

She looked at the camera with an impish expression on her face, causing her dimples to shine. Her long brunette hair was pulled back from her face, with most of her tresses falling in front of her as the long locks trailed down to hit below her bustline.

The This Is Us Instagram update, which was shared with the show’s social media account followers, was quite interactive. Within nine hours, nearly 24,000 people clicked “like” on the post, while more than 400 television watchers commented on the questions at hand: “What do you think goes down in Kate’s chapter of The Big Three trilogy?”

“Thought he was an abuser from [the] jump. Hoping Randall & Kevin handle him,” stated one follower, who added two fist emoji.

“She leaves the room to get some air. Classic Kate!” guesses another fan.

“I think Marc is abusive or gets hurt,” reacted a third Instagram user.

“I’ve been dreading this storyline since it was hinted [at] last season. Poor Kate. This abusive relationship will likely cause her to spiral into her eating disorder,” remarked a fourth fan.

Meanwhile, as teen Kate navigates her love life, adult Kate (Chrissy Metz) has been dealing with her own relationship as the state of her marriage hangs in the balance, according to The Inquisitr. Stay tuned.