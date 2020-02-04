The ‘Golden Ratio’ Makes Robert Pattinson The Most Handsome Man In The World

Robert Pattinson has been declared the most beautiful man in the world according to the “Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi,” reports The Daily Mail. The Golden Ratio was a method devised by the Ancient Greeks to determine the scale of beauty. According to the ratio, the Batman actor was found to be 92.15 percent “accurate.”

The article defines the Golden Ratio as a technique used by many artists and sculptors in the past, including the infamous Vitruvian Man by Leonardo Da Vinci. Scientists have used the formula to study what makes humans beautiful for centuries. The mathematical method involves measuring the length and width of someone’s face and then taking measurements from various other lengths on one’s face, such as between the eyes and from the nose to the chin. The symmetry of one’s face is also a vital component of the formula.

Doctor Julian De Silva, an accomplished plastic surgeon, is known for using the ancient method in his work. He compiled a list of the most handsome actors in the world using a mapping technique that compares facial features.

“These brand new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients’ surgery,” said De Silva, per The Daily Mail.

According to De Silva’s findings found that Pattinson was the clear standout, with Superman actor Henry Cavill following up at a close second. The only thing that kept the former Twilight actor from reaching a score closer to 100 percent is his lips, which the doctor wrote were “a little thin and flat.”

Cavill “had the highest overall score for his lips and forehead and also scored very highly for the matching ratio of nose and lips and his eye position.” His score was lowered due to the spacing between his eyes. His overall percentage was 91.64.

The Daily Mail article ranked the top ten most handsome actors based on the Golden Ratio, after Pattinson and Cavill came Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Hugh Jackman, David Beckham, Idris Elba, Kanye West, and finally, Ryan Gosling.

Fans of Pattinson felt vindicated by the news of him being decreed the most handsome man in the world. Several of them posted the story on social media and took a moment to congratulate him.

“[R]obert pattinson got the closest to the golden ratio. meaning he has the most perfect face. but i said this already,” wrote one fan.