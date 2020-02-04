Salma Hayek Rocks Revealing Latex Dress & Playfully Runs Her Hands Through Her Hair In Sexy New Video

Salma Hayek is showing off her fun side as well as her gorgeous figure in the most recent update that was shared on her wildly popular page. The model recently took part in a shoot with Love Magazine where she appeared to be having a blast, striking a number of different poses for the camera while clad in a sexy little dress and luckily for fans, Hayek shared a few of the clips on social media, sending many jaws dropping to the floor.

In the hot new video, the actress showed off her well-known figure in a curve-hugging, black latex dress that featured a low-plunging neckline, offering generous views of cleavage for the camera. The chic ensemble had short sleeves that flared out while showing off her taut tummy as well. The short clip was set to music and Hayek looked nothing short of spectacular, wearing her long, dark locks down and messy as she playfully ran her hands through her mane.

Hayek also rocked a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. In the caption of the update, the Frida star was gracious enough to tag her entire glam squad including hair, makeup, the fashion editor, and casting director. In just a few short minutes of being live on her page, it’s garnering rave reviews.

In addition to over 31,000 likes, the Love Magazine shoot has earned the black-haired beauty over 300 comments. Some social media users commented on the post to let Hayek know that her body looks spectacular while many others simply raved over her beauty. A few more dropped a line to let the Hollywood A-lister know that they want to pick up a copy of the spread.

“You are a goddess,” one social media user raved, adding a series of pink hearts to the end of their post.

“You know it is going to be a lovely day when Salma uploads 4 posts to insta,” another follower added.

“You took that camera and smacked it with your beauty,” one more Instagrammer gushed in addition to a few flame emoji.

Black definitely seems to be the beauty’s color of choice in recent weeks. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Hayek sizzled in another all-black outfit while wishing her fans a happy weekend. In that particular snapshot, the bombshell left little to the imagination in a dress featured a low- cut neckline and showed off her assets once again. That photo also earned the actress a stamp of approval from her fans with thousands of likes and comments.