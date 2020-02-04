Selena Gomez Thrills Fans As She Announces Launch of First-Ever Makeup Line, Rare Beauty

Fans of the superstar singer freak out after her surprising announcement.

Selena Gomez fans are excited for her latest project. The 27-year-old superstar singer has announced the launch of her first-ever makeup line, Rare Beauty.

Selena, who recently went make-up free when signing fan copies of her new album, Rare, teased her new endeavor on Instagram Live, according to Elle. The “Love You Like a Love Song” singer told fans that her beauty line, Rare Beauty, will be available online and at Sephora stores this summer, including Sephora counters located inside of J.C. Penney department stores. Selena described the project as “really exciting and very special” to her.

“This is something I started working on two years ago,” Selena told her 167 million Instagram fans. “I found the right partners and the right team…and it’s important to me because I wanted to make a brand where you feel comfortable”

The singer added that Rare will not just be a brand but will be “a lifestyle.”

“I want girls and boys and men and women to feel comfortable. It’s meant to be enjoyed, it’s very special. We are not meant to look like everybody else, we’re meant to look like ourselves,” Selena explained of Rare Beauty.

In the announcement video, Selenators got a peek at lipstick shades, eyeshadows, and other products from the Rare Beauty line. An Instagram account has already been created for the brand, which will be sold exclusively at Sephora stores in North America, with plans for a global expansion later.

Selena also told her fans she wants them to help her “build” the Rare brand.

In the comments to an Instagram video about the upcoming line, Selena’s fans went crazy as they envisioned their drained bank accounts months before the line’s official launch.

“I’m gonna be broke,” one fan predicted.

“Girl u really taking all of my money,” another wrote.

“My bank account is shaking,” a third fan added.

“Wow queen I’m maxing out my credit cards on your line ok?” another fan wrote to Selena.

Rare Beauty’s chief executive officer Scott Friedman told WWD that the brand was developed by a team that has “decades of beauty experience from leading prestige and professional makeup brands” who helped make Selena’s vision come to fruition. The company’s mission is to embrace individuals and their unique qualities.

While this is Selena’s first foray into the beauty business, in the past she has put her name on several perfume products. Selena also had a clothing line with Kmart called Dream Out Loud.