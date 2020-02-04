Megan Thee Stallion Sets The Record Straight On G-Eazy Dating Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion has had enough of the social media rumors that she is dating rapper G-Eazy.

The “Hot Girl Summer” performer took to her Twitter page on Tuesday, February 4 to set the record straight about her relationship with the “I Mean It” rapper. According to Page Six, the two created a major buzz after Megan posted a video of them together. In one clip, G-Eazy is seen kissing Megan’s cheek and is all over the 24-year-old starlet.

Megan wrote on Twitter that fans of her and G-Eazy have nothing to worry about in terms of them being a couple. She also said that, while she enjoyed the commentary on sites like Twitter and Instagram, she knew it was time to tell her side of the rumors.

“Lol alright nowww y’all got all y’all jokes out,” she tweeted, “but I am not f—king G Eazy.”

Following her tweet, one user asked Megan why it appeared that she and G-Eazy were more than friends in her videos. The fan even joked that G-Eazy “sucked the makeup” off of Megan’s right cheek when he was seen with her online. Megan replied back to the fan and said that he must “like Fenty,” which was a nod to the Fenty Beauty makeup she was wearing at the time.

Megan and G-Eazy being seen together initially puzzled their fans. Several of their followers weren’t sure why they were being cozy together speculations on if they were collaborating on music together became a possible reason.

In addition to the video, G-Eazy also ignited the dating rumors by posting a photo of Megan on his Instagram page. In the post, Megan is standing on a staircase wearing a multicolored bodysuit that showed off her bountiful backside. G-Eazy captioned the photo with several blue hearts. Multiple fans responded to the posts under G-Eazy’s comment section.

“This is what you call an UPGRADE,” one fan admired.

“Love this for you,” another fan said.

“I see u brother,” one more follower said.

Although Megan and G-Eazy seem to have been playing with their audience, the two were spotted together prior to their social media posts. A source confirmed that the two happened to attend the same party as each other before deciding to share their posts. G-Eazy is one of the latest celebs that Megan has been romantically linked to. Earlier last year, the “Big Ole Freak” artist was rumored to be with Tristan Thompson, who previously dated Khloe Kardashian. Megan also shut down that rumor on Twitter. Megan was also linked to Wiz Khalifa back in December 2019.