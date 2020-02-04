Janet Jackson Announces First Scheduled Appearances For 2020

It seems Janet Jackson has a few things up her sleeve for 2020. As of next week, Jackson is going to be back on the promo run.

According to NBC, the “Made for Now” entertainer will be on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday, February 10.

Jackson has yet to announce anything relating to new music. However, fans via social media have started speculating on whether they will get to hear something new on the show.

“Theory: Janet’s performing her new single on @JimmyFallon. Song is dropping this Friday,” one user wrote.

“Maybe she’ll make an announcement about the album on Jimmy Fallon,” another shared.

The last time Jackson released an album was in 2015, Unbreakable. The record topped the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart, becoming her seventh chart-topping project.

It has also been revealed that Jackson will be performing again in the summer. In July, she will headline the Cincinnati Music Festival and will be joined by various established acts, per WCPO.

“Having Janet Jackson on our festival lineup for the first time ever to headline Saturday night, along with favorites Charlie Wilson and Fantasia, just makes this weekend even more exciting,” longtime promoter of the Cincinnati Music Festival Joe Santangelo said.

For some, last Sunday was Super Bowl Sunday. For others, it was Janet Jackson Appreciation Day. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the music icon’s loyal fans celebrated her legacy via social media which didn’t go unnoticed by the “What Have You Done for Me Lately” hitmaker. On Instagram, she told her 4.1 million followers to “stay tuned” as she wanted to give back to them. In the space of a couple of days, it appears that information is now starting to roll out.

Jackson thanked her fans in the update which saw her looking beautiful in a landscape image. The “That’s the Way Love Goes” chart-topper sported her long dark dreadlocks which she debuted at the beginning of the year. For some artists, a new look can mean a new era. Over the years, Jackson has stayed relevant as she is no one-trick-pony. The talented singer has enjoyed a career spanning over four decades and has continued to re-invent her image and sound.

So far, a few things have been announced but a lot more could be expected to come. With one live show already revealed, Jackson is likely to do more. Music publicist and SiriusXM host Eric Alper stated in a tweet that the “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” songstress is one of many acts who are scheduled to tour in 2020.