Emily Ratajkowski Goes Without A Bra While She Rocks A Sheer Top Featuring A Deep Plunging Neckline

Emily Ratajkowski is not afraid to feature her rocking body in her Instagram posts. Even when she doesn’t wear anything, she still appears on the social media platform for folks to witness her beauty while she is able to grab their attention.

Meanwhile, in her social media update on Tuesday, EmRata wore something — but the garment was completely sheer while featuring a deep plunging neckline.

In the photoshoot that had been turned into a boomerang, the 28-year-old stunner wore a see-through top from Inamorata Women, the clothing line Emily owns and operates. The revealing piece of clothing, which had been made from black-colored fabric covered in small polka dots, sported a thin string halter, and the v-neck took a deep dive far below EmRata’s chest to just above her navel.

Emily put her hands over her breasts to cover her assets while being in line with Instagram’s standard modesty policy. She wore dainty gold jewelry consisting of a bracelet and a necklace.

As the very short clip looped to and fro, Emily held the arm that was free of censoring her upper body on the top of her head. She held her brunette tresses away from her face as she messed up her hair while opening her eyes and staring at the camera in a flirty way. As she did so, the model-actress rocked a full face of makeup, including darkened brows, black cat-eye eyeliner, black mascara, blush, contouring, and nude-colored lipstick.

Emily’s most recent Instagram post earned more than 680,000 likes from her 25.3 million followers within about five hours of going live. Fellow model Bella Hadid was one of EmRata’s fans who clicked “like” on the upload.

The star’s Instagram update also received more than 2,400 comments. Some used emoji — including red hearts, kissy faces, fire, heart-eye faces, and thumbs up hands — to convey their thoughts on her social media share, while others wrote about how they were feeling.

“You were first and only girl that warmed my heart,” remarked one follower.

“You too, stop distracting us a bit, you see, we are struggling to do our homework,” said a second fan, who wrote the original comment in French.

“Move your hand,” stated a third cheeky follower, who added fire and a crying-laughing face emoji.

“You definitely know how to get peoples attention…it starts with your eyes,” said a fourth Instagram user, who added two fire emoji.

Emily’s eyes are definitely worthy of attention, but this free spirit started to ride the road to fame by appearing in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” video. In the music video, she co-starred with the singer when she was 22-years-old while wearing no top and while rocking only a nude-colored thong.

She “built her career on the notoriety,” according to Pop Culture.