Florida Men Arrested With Large Stash Of Narcotics In Sacks Labeled ‘Bag Full Of Drugs,’ Police Say

Two Florida men are behind bars after police say they pulled over the pair and found a large stash of narcotics hidden in sacks that were labeled “Bag Full of Drugs.”

The bizarre arrested took place in Santa Rosa, where officers from the Florida Highway Patrol pulled them over on interstate I-10. As the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office shared in a Facebook post, the men were carrying a significant amount of drugs with them that included 75 grams of methamphetamine, 1.36 kilograms, 1 gram of cocaine, 3.6 grams of fentanyl, and 15 tablets of MDMA.

The department shared pictures of the drugs and drug paraphernalia, along with the two sacks with the words “Bag Full of Drugs,” a novelty item that is for sale on a number of online stores. One of the sites selling the bag, the outlet LookHUMAN, suggested that the item only be used as a joke.

“There’s nothing more fun than walking around town with your ironic bag full of drugs. Perfect for getting a laugh or a stare out of passers by and to take advantage and poke fun at profilers looking to judge you for you amazing swag,” the caption for the item read.

Unfortunately for the Florida men, the item drew the attention of police a little too well. In its Facebook post, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Department took the chance to get a dig in at the men for an apparently poorly thought-out hiding spot.

“Note to self — do not traffic your illegal narcotics in bags labeled ‘Bag Full Of Drugs.’ Our K-9’s can read,” the post read.

The arrest drew some national attention, with a number of major news outlets picking up on the case and its bizarre circumstances. Many compared it to past stories of strange arrests from the Sunshine State, which has turned into an online meme mocking the ubiquitous headline about “Florida man” in cases of odd wrongdoings.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said that the two men with the “Bag Full of Drugs,” driver Ian Christian Simmons and passenger Joshua Michael Reinhardt, drew even more attention by driving 95 miles per hour in their Kia. The two were arrested on charges of possession of drug equipment, two counts of drug trafficking, and two counts of drug possession, the New York Post reported. They were booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail and are being held without bond, the report added.