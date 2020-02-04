Kylie Jenner Discusses Tight Bond With Dad Caitlyn Jenner, Says They Talk ‘Every Day’

Kylie Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner have a father-daughter bond that is stronger now more than ever.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared with Harper’s Bazaar that she and her former olympian dad are in constant communication with one another. Kylie also revealed that she and her dad talk “like every day” despite their busy schedules. She said the only exception was when her dad competed on I’m A Celebrity…Get me out of Here! While her dad was on the British television show for several weeks, she wasn’t able to use her phone or see any of her children. Kylie did make sure to keep up with Caitlyn, though, from her own phone.

“I watched clips online,” she said. “It was hard to be out of touch for that long, but I feel like it was harder for her because she couldn’t see us.”

Kylie also admitted that it was Caitlyn who prepared her for the fame that was to come. She said that, because her dad had her own fame prior to Keeping Up, she had her own fan base when Kylie was still young. She told the magazine that seeing how Caitlyn interacted with fans at that time was something she took into consideration as she began having her own fans.

“Even before [Keeping Up with the Kardashians], my dad always had an audience, so I was always around that energy,” she said. “I don’t know. I think it’s a blessing, the way it happened so early because I don’t really know what it would be like to not be famous or in the limelight.”

Kylie and Caitlyn have shared their bond with the world on multiple occasions. Kylie credited her dad for being hands-on with her and her siblings when they were younger. She said that the I Am Cait star drove her to school every day, even though it took 45 minutes to get there. She also said that her dad “never missed a sports game” while she was raising her kids.

According to People, the two became closer after Caitlyn came out as transgender in 2015. Since then, Caitlyn has supported Kylie through her collection launches for Kylie Cosmetics, and Kylie has supported her dad as well. While she and the Kardashian-Jenner clan infamously missed Caitlyn’s elimination from I’m A Celeb, Kylie and her sister Kendall Jenner made sure that their dad felt their love. The two decorated Caitlyn’s house with “welcome home” balloons upon Caitlyn’s arrival after the series.