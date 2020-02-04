Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Shows Off Incredible Physique In Skintight Activewear

The fitness trainer looked incredible in her figure-hugging workout gear.

On Tuesday, Belgian fitness model Savannah Prez shared a sizzling snap with her 687,000 Instagram followers.

The photo shows the bodybuilder posing in a gym with exercise equipment and a sizable mirror in the background. She stood with her shoulders back and her legs spread, as she gazed directly into the camera. Savannah showed off her fit physique in a black sports bra and high-rise light blue leggings. The skintight activewear put her toned midsection and muscular legs on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The social media sensation also sported a pair of off-white tennis shoes.

The brunette bombshell styled her highlighted hair in loose waves and a deep side part. She opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application included glowing highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, and voluminous lashes. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a soft pink.

In the caption, the Instagram influencer stated that the most efficient way to make progress on one’s fitness goals is to step “outside [the] comfort zone.” Savannah also instructed her followers to click the link in her Instagram bio that will direct them to her E-book, The Quads Bible, available to purchase on her personal website. The E-book provides instructions on how to strengthen quadriceps through exercise.

Fans seemed to love the post, as it soon racked up more than 12,000 likes. Many of Savannah’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some followers simply left a trail of emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“D*mn what a babe,” wrote one fan.

“Your legs omg I wish mine were to this point,” added a different devotee.

“Strong and beautiful legs,” said another commenter.

“Love your shape,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding both a fire and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Savannah graciously replied to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to flaunting her incredible figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she wore a tiny nude crocheted two-piece while posing outside on a sunny day. That tantalizing post has been liked over 24,000 times since it was shared.