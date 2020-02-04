Wednesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Suggest That Jax & Nina’s Romance Faces A New Roadblock Already

It appears that fans can finally embrace a regular schedule again with General Hospital and spoilers indicate that it doesn’t come a moment too soon. The past couple of weeks have been rough on dedicated viewers with a string of preemptions, but things appear to be back on track now. Teasers suggest that Wednesday’s show should be a great one and viewers can’t wait.

Last week, Jax and Nina shared their first kiss during a tender moment. Fans have been expecting this for a while now and many General Hospital viewers seem onboard with the idea of developing this romance.

Jax apologized, but Nina made it clear that she wasn’t sorry it happened. General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday’s episode indicate that there will be talk of this potential romantic relationship, but this pairing may be put on hold before it really gathers any steam.

The sneak peek for Wednesday’s episode showed Nina talking with Maxie and Jax chatting with Alexis. General Hospital spoilers detail that Maxie will ask Nina if she is interested in Jax. Maxie will sound a bit delighted by the possibility and Nina appears to carefully consider her response.

It may well be that Nina will tell Maxie it’s too soon to get involved with Jax or anybody else. After all, it was just a month ago that she dumped Valentin and he has made it clear he still wants to win her back.

Nina told Valentin that a reunion won’t happen, but she might be hesitant about jumping right into another romance. According to the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, however, Maxie will encourage Nina to go for it.

Meanwhile, Valentin wants Crimson (and Nina) out of Jax's purview. Has he underestimated the infamous Jasper Jacks?

As Maxie pushes Nina for the scoop, General Hospital spoilers share that Alexis will be asking Jax questions about this potential pairing as well. It’s not clear yet what prompts Alexis to ask, but she will push Jax to spill the beans regarding whether or not he slept with Nina.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that as Alexis and Jax have this heart-to-heart chat, he will develop fresh reservations about getting involved with Nina. He clearly is interested in her, but it sounds as if something Alexis says will compel him to take a step back.

Soon, Jax will tell Nina that he doesn’t think they should get involved romantically at this point. It seems likely that Nina will be confused and a bit hurt, but fans know better than to think this will simply be the end of this pairing.

SheKnows Soaps teases that Jax and Nina may do much more than kiss relatively soon. Nina will continue to struggle to push Valentin out of her mind, but General Hospital spoilers hint that Jax might be given a reason to think the timing for romancing Nina is right after all.

Are Nina and Jax meant to be together? General Hospital spoilers signal that things could get quite steamy between these two soon, but they’re going to navigate some timid stops and starts before things really fall into place.