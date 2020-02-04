Lyna Perez Looks Sexy & Cute In See-Through Pink Lingerie Adorned With Pink Hearts

Lyna Perez turned up the heat in a sexy new pic shared to her Instagram page on Tuesday, February 4. The post indicated that she would give away some of her calendars to the fans who described her best through emoji in her comments section.

For the snap, Lyna wore a hot pink, drawstring, see-through crop top with ruched edges. The outfit was very fitting for the week leading up to Valentine’s Day since it was adorned with tiny hearts. Thanks to the sheer material of her top, Lyna’s breasts were fully exposed, even her nipples were visible.

Her matching pink thong with side ties was equally scandalous, revealing the scorpion tattoo on her inner thigh and barely hiding all of her nether regions from the camera. Her many admirers were also gifted with a lovely view of her taut midriff and slender legs.

The model’s naturally wavy chestnut tresses were left loose and cascaded down her sides. It also appeared that Lyna was wearing a full face of makeup that included blush, mascara, eyeliner, and light pink lipstick applied to her parted lips. She flirted with the camera with a coquettish expression, one hand lifted to play with her hair.

Lyna didn’t indicate exactly where she was photographed, but it appeared to be a residential area. She stood outside on a balcony with a glass barrier, and beyond her was a picturesque lawn with freshly-cut grass and palm trees.

Within one hour of going live, her latest social media share racked up over 45,500 likes and greater than 1,000 comments. Since the beauty requested that her followers shower her in emoji, the majority of comments consisted of users trying to impress Lyna with their creativity in the hopes of winning a calendar.

“I hope I win that calendar you’re sucha [sic] beauty,” said one admirer.

“I love your scorpion…I better not say what I’m thinking…I will just say I really really noticed it,” wrote another bold fan.

“[T]here are no more words…WOW!…DAMN!…DROP DEAD GORGEOUS!!!!” exclaimed a third person, adding several fire emoji to their comment.

A fourth user prefaced their remark with several fire and surprised emoji before saying, “How about those? Because your always on fire and blowing our minds! Hope your [sic] doing well.”

