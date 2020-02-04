Researchers Believe 75,000 People Have Been Infected With The Coronavirus In Wuhan Alone

Health researchers believe that the number of people who have been infected with the coronavirus in its origin location of Wuhan, China, is substantially higher than has previously been reported, according to Science Alert.

Though Chinese authorities have said that around 6,000 people have been infected in the southeastern Chinese province, experts believe that the true number is more ten times that amount, at over 75,000 people.

“We estimate that 75,815 individuals have been infected in Wuhan as of January 25, 2020,” a team led by Gabriel Leung from the University of Hong Kong said.

These numbers are just in Wuhan, which has a population of over 11 million people. In all of China, the official estimate is 20,438 individuals infected, as well as around 420 deaths as of Tuesday, as per The New York Times. However, in light of the new numbers put forward by this latest study, it is likely quite higher.

Many scientists and health advocates have accused the Chinese government of hiding the true numbers behind the crisis, considering the discrepancies between the official statistics and those put forward by medical professionals.

However, Dr. Leung added that there were other potential reasons behind the two vastly different calculations.

“The apparent discrepancy between our modeled estimates of 2019-nCoV infections and the actual number of confirmed cases in Wuhan could be due to several factors,” Leung said in a statement.

He said that one of the main reasons could be that Chinese officials were only counting those whose cases had been confirmed with lab results, versus those who were likely infected. It takes several days for those infected to begin showing symptoms, just as it takes several days for labs to confirm a diagnoses, and both of those causes “could all affect overall recording and reporting,” he said.

Because of this, co-author Joseph Wu, a fellow professor at the University of Hong Kong, believes that the official numbers have a “time lag of one to two weeks behind.”

Frighteningly, the Leung and Wu study found that each person who was infected with the illness infected two to three others. That means that the number of people who carry the virus doubles in size every six and a half days.

However, there is a silver lining in the data. Should the numbers of those infected be higher than previously believed, it also means that the mortality rate is lower.

Meanwhile, the Middle Kingdom is taking drastic steps to get the epidemic under control. As was reported by The Inquisitr, China built a new hospital in just ten days to combat the virus. Called the Huoshenshan Hospital, it contains around 1,000 beds and is staffed with 1,400 military medics from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.