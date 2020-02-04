Lady Gaga Rocks A Blue Bikini As She Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga has a new man in her life, and the singer made the relationship Instagram official in style.

The “Born This Way” singer took to the social media site to share a revealing picture with her new boyfriend, who was finally revealed after weeks of outings for the pair. The Instagram picture showed Lady Gaga rocking a blue bikini and a mesh top as she cuddled up to beau Michael Polansky, In the caption, the singer wrote that the two had “so much fun in Miami” last week, where she was performing at a pre-Super Bowl party.

Even before her picture made things official, Lady Gaga and Polansky were causing a stir for their very public displays of affection. As The Inquisitr reported last week, the two were spotted soaking up the sun on a balcony in Miami, in full view of the public and photographers who captured images of the two together. The singer wore a black thong bikini and laid out in the sunshine while her man, then unidentified, cuddled up to her side. The two laid together and kissed a number of times, with the New York Post’s Page Six sharing a set of photos from their outing.

Lady Gaga had been spotted with Polansky since the end of last year, with the couple hanging out at a New Year’s Eve celebrating in Las Vegas and kissing as they rang in the new year. Polanski is the CEO of the Parker Group, which oversees a number of business and charitable endeavors for Facebook co-founder Sean Parker.

This marks the first high-profile relationship for the singer since breaking off her engagement with Christian Carino last February. She and Polansky were not exactly private about their relationship, appearing together in public a number of times, but she waited more than a month after they were first spotted together before making things official with her social media post this week.

The singer’s Instagram post attracted some viral attention, with thousands liking the photo and sharing their best wishes for the relationship in the comments — but there were some hard feelings as well. As OK! Magazine reported, some of Lady Gaga’s fans were upset that she did not end up in any kind of relationship with actor Bradley Cooper after the two shared some steamy on-screen chemistry in A Star Is Born, which continued later as they looked very close in red carpet appearances.