Tammy Hembrow Shows Off Curvy Backside In Powder Blue Workout Attire

Tammy Hembrow is promoting her new clothing collection in the sexiest way possible. As fans of the blond bombshell know, Hembrow has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her killer figure in a number of different outfits that include bikinis, athletic gear, and more. Over the past few weeks, the mother of two has been wowing fans in some pieces from her new Saski collection.

In the caption of the new shot, the stunner told her followers that she is currently on her way back home to Australia but she would be returning to New York in a short time. In the photo itself, Hembrow stood front and center, posing in front of a volleyball net at an unnamed beach. The social media star faced her backside toward the camera, showing off her pert derriere in a coordinating set that included tight powder blue leggings and a matching bra.

The fashion designer styled her long locks in a high ponytail with a braid while rocking a stunning makeup application that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. On both sides of her stood two other models, one blond and one brunette, who also rocked two-piece sets from the line, both in different shades of blue. Hembrow also mentioned to her followers that she can’t wait to show them the rest of the collection.

Since the post went live, it’s earned the YouTuber a ton of attention, racking up over 122,000 likes in addition to well over 500 comments in just a few short hours. While some followers took to the photo to let her know that she looks incredible, countless others expressed their excitement over the new collection. A few more simply chimed in using flame and heart emoji.

“Love you will you take me to new York,” one Instagrammer asked.

“Wow babe very beautiful,” a second social media user added in addition to a series of heart emoji.

“Girllll love that blueeeeee. Perfect for summer workouts!,” another fan raved, adding a few various emoji to the end of their comment.

This is not the first time that Hembrow has flaunted her killer figure for her loyal fans in recent weeks. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell rocked some smoking hot swimwear in another post. In the photo, she put her beautiful figure on display in a pink tie-dye set that included a pink bikini top, matching sarong, and a matching bucket hat for her beach outing. That one also garnered rave reviews from fans.